New Zealand's oldest man Jack Coe dies aged 107

Jack Coe, who has died at the age of 107, walked more than 1km to town every other day for a coffee and biscuit and do his shopping.

New Zealand’s oldest man, who remained active and independent into his second century, has died.

Jack Coe, who lived in the Marton, Rangitīkei, area for 70 years, died on Saturday, two days after celebrating his 107th birthday.

He had spent the occasion with family in Taupō, where he moved to four months ago to be closer to his son Peter amid declining health.

When Stuff visited Coe in 2022 for his 106th birthday, he was still living at home, chopping his own firewood and taking walks into town.

He walked a kilometre into town about every other day to visit a café and pick up his shopping.

Peter Coe said at the time his father was too young for a retirement home, and had no interest in sitting around, watching television and “waiting to die”.

Harry James Jack Coe was born in a tent in Bulls in May, 1916.

His mother had emigrated from Scotland and his parents didn’t have a house of their own yet, so were staying with his aunt.

Coe’s childhood memories, collected by his son, include travelling in a four-horse wagon to collect firewood from Santoft beach, learning to fish off the side of the Fusilier wreck, and hunting rabbits.

Fishing and hunting became his favourite pastimes, and he often talked about the last time he was able to go fishing, aged 100.

He became a painter and home decorator in his teenage years and eventually started his own business.

He would often bike to work “on metal roads with his wooden stepladder over his shoulder”, and retired aged 64.

