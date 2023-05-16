Police seek man in van attempting to lure children in Palmerston North

Police are seeking a man who has allegedly been trying to lure children into his van in Palmerston North. (File photo)

Palmerston North Police are seeking information following two reports of suspicious approaches last week.

Stuff reported on two incidents of children being approached by a stranger at West End School and Monrad Intermediate School Te Kura Waenga o Tirohanga where a man offered them a ride on Tuesday, May 9.

A police spokesperson said the two young people were allegedly approached by a man, possibly in a white van, on Botanical Rd separately between 2.45pm and 3.15pm.

The man asked the children to enter a van, but in both cases the children ran away and there were no reported injuries, a police statement said.

Police were working to determine what has occurred, they said.

“We understand this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge the community to be alert, but not alarmed.”

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Botanical Rd area on Tuesday last week is asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.