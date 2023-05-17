Work on better, faster, more direct buses begins for Palmerston North and Ashhurst

Work is starting on new infrastructure for public transport in Palmerston North and Ashhurst. (File photo)

Work on the new bus network for Palmerston North and Ashhurst, that promises to make public transport fast, reliable and more frequent, is starting

Horizons and Palmerston North City Council were working together to get the city and town ready for the new bus network, which residents should be able to see work begining on soon.

Contractors for the project, which was funded by Waka Kotahi’s Choice’s Programme, were expected to begin measuring areas where improved bus stop infrastructure may be placed, a spokesperson for the council said.

Horizons manager transport services Mark Read said the changes would enhance bus stop infrastructure ahead of the city’s new network launching in February 2024.

READ MORE:

* Councils' plea for more government spending on state highway reseals

* Palmerston North buses will go all electric

* Bad weather hits parts of Manawatū, man claims lighting was the worst he has ever seen



“The new network is a significant upgrade for Palmerston North and Ashhurst residents,” Read said.

“Services will more than double across the network. Buses will run every 15 minutes on main routes through Palmerston North during peak times and every 30 minutes outside of that.

“It will also be a more comfortable experience both on and off the bus, with the incoming electric bus fleet – the first fully electric fleet in Aotearoa New Zealand – smoother, quieter and more environmentally friendly than the current diesel fleet.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North’s first electric bus joined the fleet in 2021. (File photo)

The current circular routes would be replaced with direct services, which was expected to make trips earlier to plan and quicker to complete, Read said.

“The new routes mostly focus on key arterial roads through the city.

“There are differences between the current and new networks though, which means we have to put in new stops and shelters on some streets.

“We have maps on our website showing the new network and its routes.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North City Council’s transport manager Hamish Featonby says residents will be contacted about the changes. (File photo)

Palmerston North City Council’s transport manager Hamish Featonby said images showing the new shelters would be released in the coming months.

“Currently we’re working on finalising where the new stops will be located, and the design of the four different types of shelters,” Featonby said.

“Our contractors are also looking at where the new shelters will be to assess whether there is an impact on trees, parking, or underground services.

“Once everything is confirmed we’ll release images showing the new shelters and more info about when they’re being installed.”

Featonby said the council would contact residents whose properties were directly in front of the stops where changes were being made.