Back Issues: ‘Tax the wealthy, you fool’ - A Depression era protest

The unemployed and their supporters march against compulsory work camps, Palmerston North, late May 1934. Note the children at the front and another banner headed âWomen Fight Against Separationâ.

Te Marae o Hine / The Square in Palmerston North has attracted many protests.

The School Strike for Climate was one of the more recent gatherings reported in the Standard but readers may remember earlier protests against the Vietnam war; opposing violence against women; for and against abortion; in support of freezing workers, and of pay claims made by other groups.

Some readers will have participated in these events.

But there were earlier protests. In 1934 unemployed workers and their supporters gathered in Te Marae o Hine, attracted by the presence of Prime Minister George Forbes.

Their demonstration, ‘‘the largest of its kind seen in the city’’, was believed to have resulted in changes to unemployment provision.

During the depression of the 1930s, unemployment in Palmerston North peaked at 1601 in August 1932. In 1934 Palmerston North and Whanganui were the only two secondary centres where unemployment had consistently remained well over 1000.

In Palmerston North the city council struggled to find relief work for the unemployed, and a ratepayer poll for an unemployment loan was emphatically rejected in 1933.

The city had avoided the violent disturbances seen in the major centres over April 1932. It nonetheless had its own branch of the New Zealand Unemployed Workers’ Movement organised in January 1931 by Leo Sim, Himatangi farmer, veteran of Gallipoli and the Western Front, and leading communist organiser (yes, it was possible to be all three in the 1930s).

Syd Shailer Collection/ManawatÅ« Heritage Depression unemployment scheme workers tending a garden at the Verry Farm, possibly Botanical Road, 1932.

The Palmerston North Unemployed Workers’ Movement led constant deputations to the city council, and to the hospital board, which distributed charitable aid. Work camps for the unemployed (they called them ‘‘slave camps’’) were a particular grievance.

When a ‘’Hunger March’’ of Gisborne unemployed reached Palmerston North in January 1934 it found a sympathetic reception. Mayor Augustus Mansford gave the marchers permission to hold street collections.

Two issues infuriated the Palmerston North unemployed and widened their constituency of support. One was the level of ‘’sustenance’’ payments for unemployed men when they were stood down from relief work. In Palmerston North the rate was half that paid to the unemployed in Auckland for example.

This was partly an attempt to push the unemployed to seek work in the country.

The second provocation was an announcement from the Unemployed Board that, given a lack of suitable relief work locally, a number of Palmerston North men were to be sent to a forestry work camp at Kaingaroa.

This was seen as striking at the heart of the family, and it further rallied community support. It prompted marches such as the one headed by two little boys with a banner proclaiming the ‘’right to keep our daddies at home’’.

Then came opportunity for the local unemployed to convey their anger directly to the prime minister George Forbes and the Minister of Employment, Adam Hamilton, who were separately, and perhaps unwisely, both visiting Palmerston North on May 22.

A deputation made little headway with Hamilton when they met him at the railway station. Relief workers in Palmerston North were making more fuss than in other places he declared. ‘’Voices: We will make more too!”

There was a shortage of some 500 to 600 men in afforestation camps, and at least 50 were wanted from Palmerston North, Hamilton indicated.

“How many men will volunteer?”

“None,” they replied.

Hamilton barely got away from the ‘’very hostile and frustrated’’ crowd to give his talk to the Palmerston North Lunch Club.

Supplied Leo and May Sim, staunch local Communists and their family, probably in the early 1930s.

Prime minister George Forbes was a more successful target. Singing the ‘’Red Flag’’ and with banners flying, the marchers arrived at the front entrance of the Grand Hotel, where Forbes was dining after meeting with the Sheep Breeders’ Association.

While waiting for Forbes to finish his repast a ‘‘restive’’ crowd of several thousand became very agitated and the leaders ‘’experienced difficulty in controlling them’’.

‘’The Red Flag was sung over and over again and exhortions were made that Mr Forbes should be pulled out of the hotel onto the footpath.’’

The leaders of the protest (including Leo Sim) were permitted to talk to Forbes and persuaded him to come out onto the balcony of the hotel to hear the crowd’s representations.

Much heckling and booing ensued, especially when Forbes indicated that the government could only get more money to help the unemployed from Parliament.

Voices: ‘’Tax the wealthy, you fool!”

When Forbes suggested there were men in Palmerston North who were prepared to go to camp, he was greeted by a chorus of boos. When he foolishly suggested ‘’I would be pleased to go myself’’, there was renewed booing.

The climax came when Mayor Mansford, who was listening on the sidelines, went onto the balcony ‘’to take up cudgels on behalf of the city and the workers’’.

Mansford was greeted with deafening cheers and a rendition of ‘’He’s a jolly good fellow’’. He, Forbes, Labour councillor Joe Hodgens and the workers’ representatives then went into conference.

The outcome was an assurance from Forbes that on his return to Wellington he would call Cabinet together to discuss the situation at Palmerston North. There was also an indication that Forbes was not personally in favour of men being sent compulsorily to work camps.

(He later modified this to say he meant he wasn’t in favour of married men being compelled to go.)

Cabinet soon backed down on compulsion in sending married men to camps, and increased sustenance payments. It did not go as far as to significantly increase taxes on the rich, however.

While there were other forces influencing these and other unemployment policy changes, some sections of the Unemployed Workers’ Movement saw the Palmerston North demonstration as ‘’a great victory’’.

“It does go to show that this slave camp-driving Government only take[s] notice of one thing, that is to get out in the street and demonstrate.”

We can also see the protest of May 22, 1934, as a significant episode in Palmerston North’s working class history.

Margaret Tennant is a public historian and former professor of history at Massey University.