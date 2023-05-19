'Hard balancing act': Manawatū district settles on 8.44% rates increase

It’s a time to get back to normal after three years of Covid disruption, Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys says, while being mindful of the strain on ratepayers caused by high inflation and the cost of living.

High inflation and the soaring cost of living has cast a formidable shadow over Manawatū District Council’s game plan for the coming financial year.

A total rates increase of 8.44% has been signed off to fuel a “business as usual” annual plan that offers little sparkle.

Superlatives were off the table when the council unanimously voted the plan through on Thursday, with “appropriate” and “responsible” being the pragmatic adjectives of choice.

Several members, including mayor Helen Worboys, noted the challenge of trying to keep a lid on rates without council services grinding to a halt.

There are still projects moving forward, but the bulk is core business. More than a half of the council’s $73.2 million budget is committed to roading and three waters management.

“It’s a hard balancing act, she said, “to be responsible but also create the environment we need for the future.”

There is the continued development of the residential “Precinct 4” with roads, stormwater retention ponds and recreational space, and a number of improvements to the water supply, and wastewater treatment.

Emergency repairs to roads damaged by weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle, also needed to be prioritised.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Emergency repairs to three bridges in Pohangina Valley, damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, are to be carried out in the 2023-24 financial year, with Waka Kotahi expected to fund most of the work.

Community projects already in the works, such as the library redevelopment, a new park on Root St, and improved walkways and cycle networks, would progress as planned.

Some projects have been delayed to dull the rates increase, most notably the second stage of the Turners Road extension, intended to enable access to a further 24 hectares of industrial land.

The council decided not to consult the public on the annual plan, as it didn’t differ greatly from what was forecast in the long-term plan.

The rates increase for each property owner will vary due to changes in property valuations, services used, and location. 1.5% of the increase is attributed to growth in the rating base, meaning existing ratepayers can expect their contribution to increase by an average of 6.94%

A Feilding suburban resident whose property has increased in capital value from $500,000 to $760,000, could expect to pay 10.8% more in rates, at $5853 for the year.

A rural ratepayer, with no services, whose property has risen in value from $900,000 to $1.33m, could expect to pay $2340 – an 8.5% increase.

Deputy mayor Michael Ford said a 6.94% rates rise was more than he would have liked, but taking into account inflation, it was a responsible annual plan.

“We’re tightening our belt, but we’re still getting on with business.”

Councillor Stuart Campbell said it was an appropriate annual plan that reflected the environment the council was now working in, and how “the golden age of low interest rates is over”.

He highlighted that finance costs for the council had doubled in 12 months, from almost $1.9m to $3.8m.

Cr Campbell asked council staff to remember the cost of living strain as they went about their business, and to mirror the community’s spending habits.