Travelling with pets on urban buses being trialled

Domestic pets will be allowed to travel on Connect urban buses in a trial being held in Palmerston North through to October.

But rules apply.

“To be eligible to ride, domestic pets must be contained in a carrier which can either sit on the lap of their caregiver or fit in the designated luggage storage area on board the bus,” Horizons Regional Council manager transport services Mark Read said

“This means, unfortunately, large dogs who are unable to be contained in a carrier of this size, except for service dogs, will not be able to ride at this stage.”

Read said bus users bringing a pet on board would not be charged extra. However, they had to clean up any mess their pet could leave behind, ensure safety for passengers and their pet and be responsible for getting their pet on and off the bus.

“Existing rules around priority seating remain. This means caregivers bringing pets onboard must make room for wheelchair users, the elderly, caregivers with prams or small children, and pregnant mothers.

“At this stage, there is no limit to the type of pet, as long as they are able to be kept within a suitable pet carrier.”

supplied/Stuff Only pets small enough to travel in carry-on containers will be permitted on board buses during the trial.

Bus drivers would also have the right to refuse entry or remove pets and passengers if they believed they were a nuisance or a health and safety hazard.

“The new policy updates also implement standards for bringing food and drinks on board,” Read said.

“Hot food is not to be consumed on board, while cold food can only be consumed for medical reasons. You are, however, allowed to transport food home.

“Drinks with a sealed and secured lid can be consumed. The zero-alcohol tolerance policy on board remains in place.”

Read said the council was considering whether to survey the community on the pet policy at the end of the trial.