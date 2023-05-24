Family honoured with opening of Feilding's two newest streets

Family surround Echo Haronga and the street signs that signal her name and that of her late husband Turoa.

There is no doubting the local significance in the naming of Feilding’s two newest streets.

A family’s lasting connection to the north end of town has been signposted for posterity with the naming of Echo Place and Turoa St.

Echo Haronga and her late husband Turoa were the prominent landowners who Manawatū District obtained land from for its Precinct 4 residential growth development.

The couple had lived on Churcher St, which the new streets run off, since 1979. They raised eight children, 23 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

They supported local schools, sports teams, events and community groups, and had an enduring connection to Ngāti Kauwhata.

Echo Haronga was on hand for the ceremony on Tuesday where son Tai Haronga, with mayor Helen Worboys and Ngāti Kauwhata opened the streets with a karakia and ribbon cutting.

Supplied Echo Haronga celebrating the naming of Echo Place, part of a residential development on land her family once owned off Churcher St in northern Feilding.

Echo Place and Turoa St are the first streets to be built as part of Precinct 4 on land that was previously zoned rural.

Worboys said Precinct 4 had the potential for the construction of 1700 new homes, and council was continuing its work with a number of developers to encourage more housing.

The development had been a focal point for more than a decade as part of the council’s Urban Growth Framework Plan.

“The roads contain water, internet, power and gas services. The installation of these services makes the area an attractive and appealing location for development in the district. This in turn will have positive economic benefits for Feilding and beyond.”

As well as housing, 25 hectares of land in the area would be used for open spaces, parks and stormwater detention ponds, with opportunities for partnership between council, iwi, developers and the community.

Supplied Mayor Helen Worboys breaks ground on the residential development with Reihana Haronga, son of Turoa and Echo.

A turning of the sod by Worboys and Reihana Haronga, another son of Echo and Turoa, marked the next stage in the development, which would start this September.

Turoa St will be part of the Poppy Places project, which recognises former New Zealand Defence Force personnel. Turoa Haronga served in the Korean War and in his later years was a social worker.

The council acknowledged the connection between the land and local iwi Ngāti Kauwhata as mana whenua.

Rezoning the area included the preparation of a cultural impact assessment report which informed council and the community on key impacts of development on cultural values.