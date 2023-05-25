Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride cruises into Manawatū

Murray Cross, one of the organisers of the Distinguished Gentlemanâs Ride in Feilding on May 28.

Vintage motorcycle enthusiasts will cruise through Feilding on Sunday dressed to thrill and fundraise.

They will be taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, raising money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programmes.

It is the first time the international event is being run in Manawatū, and so far 54 riders have registered, raising more than $8000.

Organised by Les Maddaford and Murray Cross, the ride was set down for last weekend but was postponed due to heavy rain.

Riders, encouraged to dress dapper, will take their classic motorcycles along a 55-kilometre route, at the comfortable speed of 60kph for safety.

Maddaford said he was encouraged by the number of registered riders and there was still time to sign-up online.

He said they had been well-supported by sponsors and Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys would be awarding prizes.

Riders would meet at the Repco/Write Price car park in Feilding at 10.30am, then set off at 11.30am, following a scenic route via Halcombe before returning to town for the prize-giving.