The Odyssey of English: Origins of 'placenta' take the cake

The placenta, also known as the afterbirth, may not be the most glamorous part of pregnancy, but it's undoubtedly one of the most important because it plays a vital role in human life creation.

The placenta is an almost miraculous, temporary organ developed during pregnancy until it is delivered along with the newborn baby, only for a new placenta to be grown again for any subsequent pregnancies.

And the placenta is by no means a simple organ. During pregnancy, it attaches to the wall of the uterus and acts as a personal assistant to the fetus, providing it with oxygen, nutrients, and other vital substances from the mother's bloodstream through the umbilical cord, while protecting it from harmful substances.

Across many cultures, both ancient and modern, the placenta is revered for its crucial role as a lifeline between mother and child.

For example, the Māori bury the placenta (“whenua”) in a vessel made of natural material in a place of cultural significance or on ancestral land, returning it to its rightful place, the land (again, “whenua”).

Some ancient cultures went even further and consumed the placenta after birth. This practice, known as placentophagy (widespread among mammals), is still carried out by some people today.

Proponents of placentophagy claim that it can boost milk production, reduce postpartum depression, and even improve energy levels.

However, modern-day medical professionals have warned about potential health risks resulting from eating the placenta, which is also something to consider.

The word “placenta” in English has a fascinating history that dates back centuries. Surprisingly, the Latin word used today is a transliterated version of the Greek “plakoûs”, which means a round, flat cake.

This ancient Greek and Roman dessert comprised several dough layers interspersed with a mixture of fresh cheese and honey that were baked, then covered in more honey and served with nuts and dried fruits.

The Athenian version was said to be particularly delicious due to the excellent quality of the honey produced on the thyme-covered slopes of the city.

Interestingly, research has shown that flavours from the mother's diet can pass through the placenta to the developing baby, potentially allowing the baby to taste the food its mother is eating. This creates the intriguing possibility that an Athenian mother could genuinely share a delicious cheese and honey placenta cake with her unborn child through her biological placenta.

The drift in meaning from cake to anatomy seems to have occurred in the 16th century, presumably because this temporary organ of the body resembled the round, flat cake of the same name.

Although possibly a slightly odd comparison, it does neatly describe the shape and function of this "uterine cake" that plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy pregnancy.

However, given that the health benefits of eating a placenta are currently controversial, we suggest new parents stick to the round flat cakes one finds at a good local bakery.

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

Gina Salapata is an associate professor and the co-ordinator of the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.