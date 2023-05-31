Concern for welfare of missing Rangitīkei man sparks call for public help
The disappearance of a young man in Rangitīkei has sparked calls from police for the public to help.
Zarn White, 22, was reported missing on Tuesday, a post on the police Facebook page said.
White was last seen in the Ōhingati area in his car, a white/gold 2004 Subaru Outback, with a registration number of FRZ466.
He was believed to be accompanied by his dog, a white and grey pitbull.
“Police and Zarn’s family have concerns for his welfare,” the post said.