Concern for welfare of missing Rangitīkei man sparks call for public help

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 22-year-old Zarn White.

The disappearance of a young man in Rangitīkei has sparked calls from police for the public to help.

Zarn White, 22, was reported missing on Tuesday, a post on the police Facebook page said.

White was last seen in the Ōhingati area in his car, a white/gold 2004 Subaru Outback, with a registration number of FRZ466.

He was believed to be accompanied by his dog, a white and grey pitbull.

“Police and Zarn’s family have concerns for his welfare,” the post said.