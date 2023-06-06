Guns and drugs: Search warrants see 11 people in Manawatū arrested

Eleven people have been arrested after a police investigation in Manawatū. (File photo)

Eleven people have been arrested for a range of offences, including drug dealing and unlawful possession of firearms, after Manawatū Police’s Organised Crime Unit executed a “number” of search warrants.

A police spokesperson said the investigation, which began on April, focussed on dishonesty offending and the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Manawatū area.

Nine men and two women were arrested and charged with offences that included burglary and receiving burgled items, unlawful possession of firearms and restricted weapons, and the supply and sale of methamphetamine and GHB or a fantasy substance after the execution of search warrants on May 23, they said.

Three firearms, ammunition, a taser, cash, methamphetamine and GHB were also recovered during the search warrants.

One person was also charged with receiving a rare Mitsubishi Evo motorvehicle, valued at $60,000, which was recovered from a Palmerston North address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said the vehicle had been stolen from a garage on Wellesbourne Street in Palmerston North on May 8.

“Removing drugs and illegal firearms from the community is a priority and targeting of organised criminal groups and the disruption of these groups will continue,” Heald said.

“If you see or hear of anything that appears suspicious or have information relating to drug dealing activity please let us know or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.”

Eight of the people have been remanded in custody and were due to reappear on June 20 and July 4 at the Manawatū District Court.