The Odyssey of English: How the 'pontiff' can predate Christianity

Pope Francis brings a rose before praying in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at The Vatican.

The Pope has been in the news of late, because of his travels and, more recently, his health.

While the word ‘Pope’ comes from the Greek pappas and means ‘’father’’, the Pope’s other title is pontifex maximus, and that is all Roman. It’s a title that predates Christianity.

The pontifex maximus (the ‘greatest pontiff’) was the head of the pontifical college, one of the most important colleges of priests in ancient Rome, and he was the single most important priest in the city. In the imperial period, the position was always held by the emperor.

The origins of the word pontifex were debated even in antiquity. In his work, On the Latin Language, the Roman scholar Marcus Terentius Varro noted the views of the prominent jurist, Quintus Mucius Scaevola, who was himself a pontiff and was later the pontifex maximus.

Scaevola argued that the word was made up of posse (‘to be able’) and facere (‘to do’). This resulted in the rather fanciful explanation that the pontifices (or ‘potifices’) were ‘those able to do’. (The stem, pot, is found in English words such as ‘’potent’’ and ‘’potential’’.)

It probably comes as no surprise that Varro wasn’t persuaded by Scaevola’s explanation. His own, however, may seem even odder. It, too, was dismissed in antiquity by some as laughable.

Varro argued that the word was made up of pons (‘’bridge’’) and facere (‘‘to make’’). The pontifices were, therefore, the ‘’bridge builders’’. And it seems that Varro may have been right.

This isn’t to be understood metaphorically.

There was an ancient bridge across the Tiber River called the Pons Sublicius, and Varro claimed that it had been built by the pontiffs. Others attributed the bridge’s original construction to the early king Ancus Marcius or even to Hercules.

But even when they weren’t said to have built it, the pontiffs were still supposed to have been concerned with maintaining it.

What made the bridge special, and in need of regular repair, was its construction, which did not involve any metal. It was instead held together with wooden pins.

This meant the bridge was inevitably destroyed by floods and had to be rebuilt, and always with the same construction methods. Since the bridge was sacred, its destruction was treated as a prodigium (a ‘‘prodigy’’, that is, a portent or omen) and thus an act of the gods.

This ancient bridge is no longer with us today, but the institution of the pontiffs lives on in the Catholic Church. And while the pontifical college may no longer be charged with maintaining a sacred bridge over the Tiber, we may hope that the Pope will make a full recovery and continue with his efforts to build bridges in our increasingly divided world.

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

James Richardson is an associate professor in the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.