One person taken to hospital after two-car crash in Levin

One person has been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Levin.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Oxford and Devon streets just after 3pm on Friday .

A Hato Hone spokesperson said one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Allison Munn said the road was partially blocked and firefighters assisted with traffic control until the road was fully reopened at about 4pm.