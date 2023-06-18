Man arrested, cars found after three vehicles stolen from Manawatū Toyota

A 40-year-old man allegedly stole three vehicles from a Palmerston North car dealership. They have all been recovered. (File photo)

A man who allegedly stole three vehicles from a Palmerston North car dealership has been arrested, and the vehicles have been found.

The burglary occurred at Manawatū Toyota on Walding St between 1am and 6am on Friday.

A 40-year-old man who allegedly stole the vehicles was arrested and charged on Friday, and the vehicles – a 2023 Toyota C-HR, a 2023 Toyota Yaris, and a 2019 Ford Ranger Utility – were eventually found at a rural property in Palmerston North on Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said.

”We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious,” they said.

Anyone with information that could assist inquiries was asked to call Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Police file number 230616/6563.