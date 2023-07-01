Back Issues: Heritage at risk - saving Foxton’s former courthouse

This 1949 scene, photographed from Ihakara Gardens, shows the Foxton Courthouse at its centre. Ihakara Tukumaru, who donated the site to the Crown, wanted a courthouse established there as a place to resolve problems troubling the area. When Tukumaru died in 1881, he was buried in Ihakara Gardens, and thus he overlooks the site to this day.

Courthouses are places of justice, resolution and registration. They also deal with tragedy. Foxton’s courthouse – on the corner of Main Street and Avenue Road - was no exception.

Ihākara Tukumaru, chief of Ngāti Raukawa’s Ngāti Ngarongo hapu, gifted thesite to the Crown in 1863 as “a site for a courthouse and General Government Station”, and Foxton’s first courthouse was built there during 1869.

An inquest relating to surveyor Charles Reed was held there in early June 1869, and a cheque butt dated May 31, 1869, relating to its construction, was eventually found in its rafters.

Ironically, the seller of the goods involved was Charles Reed – apparent subject of the aforementioned inquest.

READ MORE:

* Back Issues: Piece of telegraph pole still holding on to its place in Palmerston North history

* Groups hopeful of life beyond sale of historic Horowhenua buildings



Initially, the courthouse served a wide area. Accused Palmerstonians trekked there until Palmerston North’s courthouse opened in 1874. However, by 1906, it was an “absolute disgrace”.

Finally, on May 8, 1928, Foxtonians enticed the Minister of Justice to inspect it, and it worked as in August 1928 Foxton’s new brick courthouse was approved, with £1500 granted for the job.

Val Burr/Supplied The closed Foxton Courthouse in November 2015. The carvings by the seat near the front steps were subsequently stolen.

The successful tenderer, Thomas William Hunt of Foxton, was to start ‘‘almost immediately’’, with the old courthouse being relocated “a chain to the south” and remaining in use meanwhile.

By late April 1929 the brickwork was nearly complete, and the roof was under way.

The Government Architect presumably designed the building, with Palmerston North’s Messrs. L. G. West & Son being the local supervising architects.

The Times/ManawatÅ« Heritage The original courthouse in 1870, photographed from the old cemetery that is now Ihakara Gardens. The buildings, from left to right are: Immigrants barracks, Town Hall (in the background in Hall St), the first library and city chambers, the courthouse (at centre), and the Presbyterian church that is now the Foxton Little Theatre.

Materials probably also came from Palmerston North via the Foxton-Palmerston North railway. The bricks were likely from Brick & Pipes Ltd., of which architect Ernest West was a shareholder.

The ‘’Marseilles’’ roofing tiles were possibly produced by Palmerston North firm Trevor Bros’ subsidiary, the Palmerston North-based Auckland Roofing Tile Company. The final cost was £1860.

In July 1929, the Foxton Chamber of Commerce sought an official opening. However, the Justice Department didn’t “favour such functions in respect to Justice Department buildings”. So this was dropped.

Circumstances intervened though. Overnight on September 6-7, 1929, a ramshackle cottage burnt down on a remote farm near Himatangi. The incident became known internationally as the ‘‘Himatangi Tragedy’’.

The property owner (John Brown Westlake), a married couple (the Wrights), the farmworker (Thompson) and the four Wright children (aged 3 to 9) all died. Westlake, Mrs Wright, and the four children were vaguely identifiable, but the other two weren’t – and one had been shot. This ‘‘who-done-it’’ remains unresolved.

This inquest was the last held in the old courthouse. It was opened and adjourned on Tuesday, September 10. Then, on Thursday, September 12, the shocked community’s new courthouse entered service.

Supplied This 1929 photo shows the newly-built Foxton Courthouse, with the old one still visible behind it on the right of the photo.

The Manawatū Herald of September 12, 1929, recorded that: “The new courthouse was used for the first time this morning for the monthly sitting of the court. The building is a very fine structure and contains some excellent workmanship. It is well ventilated while a hot water heating system provides ample warmth throughout the building during the cold weather.

“The building comprises (a) portico, with witnesses’ room, public office and Magistrate’s room on the south side and the courtroom and public gallery on the north. The furniture of the courtroom comprises a raised bench for the magistrate with desk in front for use of the prosecuting police officer while on either side are witness boxes.

“A long table is located in the centre of the room for the use of the solicitors. The portion of the room for the use of the public is railed off from the rest of the room.”

The first cases heard that day included driving without a licence, cycling without lights, and unpaid debts. Meanwhile, the funerals from the farmhouse fire were being held in Palmerston North.

The inquest resumed in the new courthouse on Tuesday, October 15, the Manawatū Times reporting that: “Gruesome relics in the form of charred portions of human skulls and bones, the ironwork of a shotgun, table knives, a razor and slashers littered the courthouse table at Foxton yesterday, when the inquest was opened in connection with the tragedy at Himatangi on September 6, in which eight persons residing in an isolated farmhouse, lost their lives.”

David Unwin/Stuff The Wright family headstone at Terrace End cemetery in Palmerston North.

The inquest concluded on October 16, with the Manawatū Herald reporting: “The exhaustive coronial inquiry into the Himatangi holocaust has failed to reveal either cause or motive for one of the most tragic happenings yet recorded in the Dominion. The secret rests with the ashes. Supposition and theories there are in plenty, but they cut no ice.”

News of the tragedy appeared in Australian and British newspapers from September 9, with England’s Staffordshire Sentinel of October 7 pointing out that Thomas Wright was a “Cheshire man”.

Thereafter, activities at the courthouse were less dramatic – driving and cycling offences, unpaid bills; the quarterly licensing committee meetings; Native Land Court and Juvenile Court sittings; more inquests into deaths; failing to send children to school; not clearing ragwort, a Woolpack factory staff dispute in 1940, and so on.

The theft of a cow bell in 1932, and a manslaughter case in 1943 both saw the courthouse ‘‘packed to overflowing’’. Quite a contrast!

Val Burr/Supplied The Foxton Spring Fling street festival on October 23, 2022, was the first time the courthouse had been open to the public since 2013.

Over time the court’s usage changed. In 1948 its civil jurisdiction moved to Levin, and then in 1970 the Domestic Proceedings Act “took more business away”. Foxton’s crimes were also reducing – “unlike in other areas”.

Still, reports from the two-monthly Magistrate’s Court make interesting reading. Under the headline, “Another rich harvest of traffic fines in the court at Foxton”, the Manawatū Herald of February 1, 1967, recorded that 73 individuals who appeared that day were fined a total of £459, plus costs.

These included many for speeding and careless driving, driving in a manner that caused annoyance, speeding on the beach, no WOF, noisy exhaust, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving a left-hand-drive vehicle without a right-side external mirror, and stealing petrol.

Finally, under the headline, “Last round-up at Foxton court”, the Manawatū Standard of January 29, 1971, announced the court’s closure the previous day.

Val Burr/Supplied Foxton Historical Society members talking to visitors at the courthouse’s open day during the Foxton Spring Fling in 2022.

The last two cases heard were inconsiderate driving and following too close. Then, at 3pm, “the sitting ended and the courthouse became just another building”.

The building served as Foxton’s Police Station until September 27, 1974, when the present one opened next door. The empty building was then transferred to the Department of Lands and Survey.

In March 1975, the Foxton Historical Society enquired about using it as a museum, and finally in February 1979, the newly incorporated society moved in.

This volunteer-run museum, covering the history of the town, continued until August 2013 when the Museum of Foxton History was abruptly closed due to the building being ‘’earthquake-prone’’.

Val Burr/Supplied Foxton Historical Society members showing visitors some of the items from the museum collection during the open day on April 9, 2023, in association with Foxton’s Easter Sunday Fair. The judge’s bench is in the background.

Since that time, Foxton Historical Society, Horowhenua District Council and others, have worked to preserve it. Although Crown-owned, its management and administration are vested in Horowhenua District Council.

To resolve its lack of protection, in 2020 Heritage NZ listed “Te Whare Kooti o Te Awahou” (“The Foxton Courthouse”) as Wahi Tupuna/Tipuna – recognising the land’s original gifting by Ihākara Tukumaru.

In May 2023 the first step occurred toward strengthening and developing the courthouse. The district council issued a ‘’request for proposals’’ to specialist consultants to prepare a development plan.

This covers issues such as feasibility, design, consultations, timelines and costs. Once accepted, a fund-raising strategy to pay for the works will begin.

Val Burr is a local historian and heritage researcher.