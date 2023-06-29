Police have 'grave concerns' for man missing for three months

Stephen Ryan, 40, was last seen in Feilding on March 28.

Police are urging people to come forward if they have information on the location of a man who was last seen in Feilding three months ago.

Stephen Ryan was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, March 28 after he was dropped off at an address in Feilding, a police spokesperson said.

The 40-year-old was wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue track pants and jandals.

Ryan had not been seen since, and his family and police had “grave concerns” for his welfare.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out, however so far we have not found any significant leads that would help us find him,” the spokesperson said.

“It is out of character for him to have been out of touch with friends and family for this long.

“If you have any information about Stephen or where he might be, we are urging you to come forward.”

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts can contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 230330/7365, or online using “update report”.