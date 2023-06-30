Triumphant return from World Summer Games for Special Olympics athletes

Some of Manawatū’s contingent from the New Zealand Special Olympics team return home to Palmerston North on Friday. From left are Nicole Lundon, Jesse Williams, Carla L'Huillier, Jamie Davidson, Hayden Wilson and Joshua Ryan.

Beaming smiles, hugs and cheers greeted Manawatū’s contingent of New Zealand Special Olympics athletes when they arrived home from the World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

At Palmerston North Airport on Friday, they were greeted by a raucous bunch of supporters, who played the national anthem as the delegation entered the terminal.

The athletes themselves were thrilled too, proudly sporting their medals and ribbons from Berlin.

The Manawatū contingent was made up of swimmer Jesse Williams of Palmerston North, athletics competitor Jamie Davidson from Pahīatua, Palmerston North 3X3 basketballer Hayden Wilson, Levin bocce player Aaron Campbell and Palmerston North’s Joshua Ryan, a tenpin bowler.

They were part of the 61-strong New Zealand team – 39 athletes and 22 coaches or support staff.

Other members of the team from Manawatū were head swim coach Carla L'Huillier, who was attending her second world games, athlete support Olwyn Humphries, who was attending her third world games, and team doctor Nicole Lundon.

Davidson won a silver medal in the 100m and a bronze in the 4X100m relay. He also set a personal best in the javelin.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gold-medal-winning bocce player Aaron Campbell receives a welcome home hug.

He said he had enjoyed the event and meeting other athletes, and was keen to emphasise his results had been a team effort.

It was the fourth world games for Ryan and he won a bronze in the tenpin bowling pairs and finished sixth in the singles.

He said he had been nervous before the event and it had been a hard competition, but he felt happy after he won.

Williams won two bronze medals, in the freestyle relay and 50m freestyle, and was fifth in the 25m freestyle.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A group of supporters gathered at the Palmerston North Airport on Friday to welcome the Manawatū members of the New Zealand Special Olympics team.

Nervous before the competition, he had ultimately enjoyed the event. His favourite parts of the trip were winning medals and sightseeing.

Wilson and the basketballers were pipped for bronze at the end of the last game, but he said it was a good competition.

Campbell won gold in bocce, one of five gold medals the NZ team brought home. In total, they won a record 34 medals.

Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation, mentioned Campbell while congratulating the team in Parliament.

“Bocce player Aaron Campbell from the mighty Ōtaki electorate enjoying two personal bests, winning New Zealand's first Special Olympics gold medal and travelling overseas for the first time in his life,” he said.

Special Olympics offers sporting opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities and this four-yearly event was their pinnacle competition.

More than 7000 athletes from 190 different countries attended the event, competing in 26 sports.