Strong wind watch for Manawatū

Much of the North Island is in for a windy start to the week.

A strong wind watch is in place for Manawatū and much of the North Island on Monday.

MetService is expecting southwest winds to approach severe gale strength in exposed places from noon to 7pm Monday.

Along with the Manawatū, Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, Whanganui, the Tararua District and Hawke's Bay about the south of State Highway 5 also have the warning in place.

MetService is also predicting a mixed bag weather wise this week, with heavy rain and squally thunderstorms also expected about Palmerston North on Monday.

Its seven-day forecast is predicting the odd shower on Tuesday, before things clear up on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be fine before the rain arrives again at the weekend.