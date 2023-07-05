Council joins forces with police to combat rise in destructive behaviour

The Palmerston North City Council is working with the police and other organisations to prevent bad behaviour in the city.

Palmerston North now has nearly five times the number of CCTV cameras in the city as the council has joined forces with the police and community organisations after a rise of vandalism and destructive behaviour.

More than 30 incidents have occured at Palmerston North City Council facilities since the beginning of the year, so the council has been working with these other organisations to solve the problem.

Mayor Grant Smith said this was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.

“While we’ve experienced a real spike in vandalism and destructive behaviour, especially at our public toilets, community facilities and changing rooms, we want to assure our community that there’s a lot of hard mahi going on in the background with the police and with our partnering organisations.”

Manawatū Area prevention manager, Senior Sergeant Andy Guy said: “Palmerston North city and the Manawatū is a great place to work and live and we are absolutely committed to working with both the council and our community partners to ensure the city is a safe place for everyone.”

One of the measures the council has taken is to increase the number of CCTV cameras from 27 to 124, which is aimed at deterring crime and helping with police investigations if incidents occur.

The council also works with numerous community organisations in the region to discourage antisocial behaviour.

“We also work with awesome youth organisations that play a vital role in keeping our young people on the right track and engaged in positive activities,” a council statement said.

Along with Palmy BID, an organisation that supports businesses in the central business district, the council has run de-escalation training sessions for some central-city businesses.

The Ministry of Education has increased the number of attendance advisors in Palmerston North to three full-time officers.

David Unwin/Stuff The Palmerston North City Council now has 124 CCTV cameras in the city.

This aimed to ensure young people attended school regularly and were positive in the community.

The council’s Safety Advisory Board meets every six weeks, identifying, analysing and co-ordinating responses to safety issues.

Smith was committed to building a safe and inclusive community.

“We have World Health Organisation safe community status and we must protect this. I encourage our community to continue to promptly report suspicious behaviour to our police, as well as letting us know if there’s destruction to our council facilities so we can respond quickly.

“The sooner we’re aware of things like graffiti, the better and the easier it is to remove.”

Councillor Mark Arnott emphasised the accountability of individuals responsible for vandalism.

“Regarding the recent incidents at the cenotaph in Te Marae o Hine, we have reported them to the police, and the area is covered by several CCTV cameras.

“We’re also pleased that the individuals responsible for the April incident have already been identified by police, and appropriate measures are being taken to ensure accountability and address the consequences of their actions.

“Each incident comes at a huge cost and, sadly, fixing damages and cleaning up graffiti obviously takes money away from other areas and services.”

Guy said: “We will continue to hold offenders to account and support our community to address the causes of these types of behaviours.”