Council seeks divert waste from landfill ideas

Manawatū District Council’s general manager infrastructure Hamish Waugh says the council was encouraged by the four initiatives funded last year.

People with fresh ideas on diverting waste from landfill can apply for funding from the Manawatū District Council.

The council has announced a new round of funding from its Waste Not, Want Not fund.

“We’re seeking applications from people who have ideas,” the council’s general manager infrastructure Hamish Waugh said.

The Waste Not, Want Not fund was established last year following the adoption of the council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2022 – 2028. The fund is a share of waste levies from the Ministry for the Environment without it being a direct cost to ratepayers. A total of $29,000 was available last year, but that has increased to $70,000 in 2023.

“Reducing waste to landfill is a priority for the council, and we’re very encouraged by the success of the four initiatives that were established last year,” Waugh said.

These were the Feilding Repair Café, a recycling education programme run by Manawatū Community Trust, a feasibility study from Precycle NZ looking for potential solutions to commercial and demolition waste, and the Rethink Waste group who hope to inform and educate the public regarding the benefits of zero waste through public meetings.

“They all have added value to our waste minimisation goals, and we’re excited to see some new ideas coming through in this next round,”

The categories for allocation of waste levy grants are community, innovation, and business waste reduction. People can apply in any of these categories for already established waste minimisation initiatives, or for totally new initiatives.

The closing date is Monday, July 31. Applications can be made via the council’s website.