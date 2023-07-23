Three injured in serious crash near Bulls, State Highway 3 closed

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Bulls.

Firefighters are working to free people from a car wreck after a serious three-car crash just north of Bulls.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mchardie Rd​ and State Highway 3 after receiving reports of the crash just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said firefighters were working to extricate patients from the wreckage.

Initial reports suggested there were serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said at 5.20pm staff were still at the scene and another ambulance had been called for.

“We are still at the location right now, we have one helicopter, two road ambulances, and another one on the way for three patients.”

The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene, they said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Waka Kotahi’s website advised motorists heading southbound to Pukepapa Rd, then right onto Kilkern Rd, turn left onto Read rd, right onto Wellington Rd and continue onto State Highway 1.

Reverse was to be applied for northbound traffic.

The police serious crash unit was advised as inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.