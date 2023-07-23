Two dead in three-vehicle crash near Bulls

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Bulls.

Two people have died following a three-vehicle crash near Bulls.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mchardie Rd​ and State Highway 3 after receiving reports of the crash just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said firefighters worked to extricate patients from the wreckage. But sadly, two died at the scene of the accident.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said at 5.20pm staff were still at the scene and another ambulance had been called for.

“We are still at the location right now, we have one helicopter, two road ambulances, and another one on the way for three patients.”

It was not clear how many others remained injured.

State Highway 3 had been closed while emergency services work at the scene, they said, but had since re-opened.

The police serious crash unit was advised as enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.