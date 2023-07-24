State Highway 1 in Mangaweka reopens after two-car crash

Traffic was moving slowly on State Highway 1 in Mangaweka after a two-car crash on Monday.

State Highway 1 in Mangaweka has fully reopened after two-car crash on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on SH1, near the Mangarere Rangitīkei rest stop between Soldiers and Mangarere roads just after 5pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the cars collided and one ended up in a ditch.

The road was briefly blocked, however by 5.40pm, north and southbound traffic were moving again slowly.

By 6pm the road was fully reopened.