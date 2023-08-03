What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

The Armageddon pop culture expo returns to Palmerston North this weekend. Michael Mylvaganam is dressed up as Black Flash.

It’s time to put your face on and embrace the weekend.

Thursday

Cinema Italiano Festival: Opening night screening of Italian box-office hit Belli Ciao, at Event Cinema, 6pm. Tickets $20. Festival runs until August 10.

Saturday

Armageddon: Pop culture expo returns to Fly Palmy Arena with gaming arenas, cosplay, anime, contests, and massive displays. From 9am to 5pm, also on Sunday.

Youth metal: All ages gig Inferno features Lucid, Ruul34, and Epidemic, with special guests The Rising Tide, from 6.30pm, at The Stomach in Palmerston North.

Hot rod show & swap meet: 8am to 1pm at Manfeild, Feilding.

Drag Bingo! Join Ivanna Drink (star of Karangahape Road's 'Caluzzi Cabaret') for three competitive rounds of bingo, drag shows and lots of laughs, at Libre in Palmerston North, from 7.30pm.

Promise & Promiscuity: Follow the fortunes of Miss Elspeth Slowtree, performed by Penny Ashton, at Centrepoint Theatre, Palmerston North. Running until August 13.

Sunday

Model & hobbies fair: 11am to 2pm at the Community Leisure Centre on Ferguson St, Palmerston North. Entry $3 adults, under-15 free.

Hokowhitu Village Farmers’ Market: Offering a range of artisan and local produce, every second Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Death Over Dinner: Come together and dine with dying and death professionals, with relaxed conversations on end of life planning, at Rosie O’Grady’s in Palmerston North, from 6pm, August 8.

Palmerston North Film Society: French film The Little Girl Who Stole the Sun screens 6pm, August 9, at Event Cinemas. Contact pnfilmsociety@gmail.com

Male choir free choral workshop: Experience male singing and being part of liked-minded male choir, and with the added incentive of a trip to Italy. The workshop is at Freyberg High School, August 5, from 10am.

We Will Rock You: Third time lucky, Act Three’s theatrical celebration of Queen’s biggest songs returns to The Regent on Broadway from August 10 to 19.

Orchid show: Manawatū Orchid Society’s 50th Annual Spring Show is at the Community Leisure Centre on Ferguson St, Palmerston North, over September 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm Saturday, and 10am to 3pm Sunday. Plants for sale, free admission.

Ongoing

FemFoci 2023: Ulrike Ulsar's quilting exhibition at Snails: Artist run spaces in Palmerston North for the month of August.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Armed combat training: 7pm, Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen, 021 158 1609.