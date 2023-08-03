Police appeal for information on stolen $70k Ford Mustang

Palmerston North police are after information and sightings of this black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0, stolen on Sunday.

Police have located one of the Ford Mustangs stolen in Palmerston North on the weekend and are appealing to the public about the whereabouts of the second luxury car.

The two vehicles – one black and one red, and worth $70,000 each – were stolen from Ian Humphries Motors on Tremaine Ave on Sunday morning July 30 by two people wearing masks.

CCTV footage shows the alarm went off at 6.02am and by 6.07am they had already left.

“When security arrived two minutes later the car outside was still running,” owner Kerry Humphrey said.

He said the burglars cut through the padlocks with power tools and smashed their way into the office.

The red Ford Mustang was recovered from a rural Manawatū address later that same night.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to the public to locate and recover the second stolen car, a black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model, with the registration plate LPD11.

Police have asked the public to share any information they may have about the burglary on Tremaine Ave, which took place between 6am and 6.30am, and anyone who may have seen either of the cars to contact police on 105 referencing file number 230730/4274.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage from around the Tremaine Ave and Ruahine St area.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.