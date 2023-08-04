Four people pulled to safety after car leaves road, ends up in the Ōhau River

Four people are in hospital after their car went off the road and into the Ōhau River. (File photo)

Four people have been injured after the car they were in went off the road and into the Ōhau River in Manawatū on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they were called to the event around 7.23pm.

“We were called to the incident where a car had gone off Gladstone Rd and into the river we extracted the patient,” Dempsey said, adding it was “unknown if that was from the car or from the river or up the bank at this stage”.

A Police spokesperson said the car went off the Gladstone Rd near Tararua Rd and one person was transported to hospital via helicopter with moderate to serious injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said four people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital, one in serious condition was transported by helicopter and three in moderate condition by ambulance.