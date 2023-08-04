Impact of land loss more than money, Tribunal told

Supporting Richard Jefferies, second from the right, with a haka was his whanau and members of Ngati Tukorehe.

A prominent Māori economic development consultant has told the Waitangi Tribunal his iwi has lost more than half a billion dollars in lost land due to the Crown’s actions, but the impacts of this extend further than just profits.

Consultant Richard Tauehe Jefferies spoke at the Waitangi Tribunal hearing on behalf of Ngāti Tukorehe from Kuku, south of Levin.

The hearing was held this week at Tukorehe Marae.

Ngāti Tukorehe claims that through the actions of the crown they have lost land worth at least $667 million and the money they would have generated in income from that land.

The iwi believes there would have been significant return for the tribe and the area and the land could have been used to employ a significant number of people.

Jefferies' evidence discussed the history of land loss for Ngāti Tukorehe, the reasons for the land loss, the impacts of these losses, and the economic loss including economic opportunity cost.

Ngāti Tukorehe originally held 14,762 hectares and the value of land taken would be between $200m and $630m.

Jefferies said he assessed the opportunity cost of land loss and terms it as the real impact of the land which in the past 150 years land “in New Zealand has been productively developed and produced huge economic benefit to the New Zealand economy”.

“Had Ngāti Tūkorehe collectively maintained ownership and control of the full 14,762 hectares of their lands, the economic situation for the tribe would look significantly different to what it is today,” he said.

“Iwi like Waikato Tainui and Ngāi Tahu now have nearly 30 years of track record since their settlements and have shown how economic growth can be achieved over a much shorter period off the back of a settlement that realised less than 1% of the value of the land loss.”

The land in question is suitable for a range of agricultural and horticultural production including growing vegetables. An example of what this may have looked like is the local company Woodhaven Gardens, a large family-owned Fresh Cut Vegetable growing business in the Horowhenua established in 1978, Jefferies said.

This company crops 524 hectares on what was previously Ngāti Tūkorehe lands as part of an overall 1000-hectare operation.

Woodhaven Gardens employs between 220-250 people and contributes $30m-$35m to the local GDP. It provides produces approximately 25-30 million consumable pieces per year and would account for approximately 10-15% of New Zealand's Fresh Cut Greens Market. All this has been achieved in just 45 years by one family, he said.

After 30 years of experience as a Māori Development Consultant with a significant focus on Māori economic development, land development and economic strategy, Jefferies said that like many iwi throughout the country, “the social, cultural, economic and spiritual costs have been crippling”.

“I have borne witness to these same negative economic, social, cultural and spiritual impacts of colonisation, of which land loss has been a fundamental element ,on my whānau,” he said.

“Most of my whānau continue to struggle in a system that has not been designed by them or for them.”

The single best option for economic reclamation is a Treaty of Waitangi settlement that would give Ngāti Tukorehe a starting point for re-development economy, He said.

The Waitangi Tribunal hearings commenced in the northern region of the confederation’s rohe and a progression of hearings will eventually conclude with sittings in Ōtaki.

This is one of the larger Treaty of Waitangi claims and a confederation of related iwi from the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Kapiti area are presenting a raft of claims against the Crown.

The original claim was lodged in 1989 by kaumātua – Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikatea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson. They have now all passed on.