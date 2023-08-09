Classical Studies at Massey University celebrates its own legacy

Massey University Classical Studies programme coordinator Gina Salapata with a replica of a 6th century BC kylix or wine cup. She says studying Ancient Greeks and Romans “opens our minds” and cultivates our understanding for other cultures.

There’s always potential to look at ancient societies from new points of view, and to glean new understanding.

It’s what makes Classical Studies, well, classic, and “eternally attractive” to students, says Massey University’s programme director Gina Salapata.

“Every age can look at the ancient world and think about issues they had to face, like political propaganda, or existential questions. Where did we come from? What is it to be human? What is happiness?”

But throughout August it is the legacy of the Massey classics programme itself being recognised through a series of events celebrating its first 50 years.

Salapata, an associate professor, said the programme started with the appointment of Stuart Lawrence as a permanent lecturer in 1973, who taught literature papers.

Student numbers grew slowly as did the programme, with a historian, the late Norman Austin, joining in 1978.

After Salapata arrived from the US in 1995 to teach art and religion, the programme was big enough to finally be offered as a major.

There were now four lecturers providing the programme, with one based at the Albany campus in Auckland, and 330 students taking one or more classics courses in 2023.

Salapata said it was the variety of subjects that appealed to students, and the programme had increased appeal through the introduction of more thematic courses such as mythology, love and sexuality in Ancient Greece, magic and witchcraft, and multiculturalism.

“It shows the multidisciplinary nature of classical studies. Classical Studies is a huge field. It’s not just literature or history, it is these things plus art, religion, social studies – anything.”

It was not uncommon for students to love classics but be pressured by parents to pursue more practical or career-focused studies.

Salapata enjoyed the old Sir Bob Jones quote that he would hire a classical studies graduate anytime.

“If you train people to use their mind, to think, to reason, to weigh evidence, to construct an argument – these are skills you need to apply in most jobs. You have to think in a critical manner. You have to be culturally aware.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff A replica of Mourning Athena, a marble relief kept at the Acropolis museum in Athens. Many replica items belonging to Massey University are on display at Palmerston North City Library through August.

Like many Humanities programmes, classics was under threat at a number of universities. While Salapata did not expect her department to escape cuts, she was hopeful the enduring relevance and appeal to students would ensure its future.

“Ancient Greece and Rome have impacted our modern society so much in so many different ways – we’re studying the origins of many of our institutions, our disciplines; entertainment, theatre, athletics, realism in art, philosophy.

“To go back to our roots, we can understand how we come to be now.”

A number of events had been organised to celebrate the classics programme’s 50 years, including the regular The Odyssey of English series for Stuff and the Manawatū Standard, exploring the Greek and Roman origins of everyday words.

Palmerston North City Library was hosting a Classics Week with a range of activities for families and adults, including ancient and modern Greek dancing and a cooking demonstration.

An Ancient Greek banquet, using only ingredients that were available in ancient times, was hosted at Massey’s Wharerata restaurant last Friday.

Celebrations would conclude on Saturday, August 26, with a performance of The Golden Ass by Michael Hurst, a renowned actor, director and former Massey classics student.

The performance will start at 7pm, with a Q&A session at the auditorium in the Sir Geoffrey Peren Building at the Manawatū campus. It is koha entry and bookings are not required.

Adapted from a famous novel by Apuleius, a Roman writer and philosopher from North Africa, the solo show follows the adventures of protagonist Lucius, who is accidentally transformed into a donkey.

