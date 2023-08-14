Feilding High School claim second consecutive CNI title

Feilding High School beat St John’s College in the Central North Island competition final for the second year in a row.

After years of being unable to break through in the Central North Island competition title, the Feilding High School boys’ first XV have now won two in a row.

Feilding beat Hamilton’s St John’s College 24-17 in the final at Taupō on Saturday, a repeat of last year’s decider.

When Feilding won last year it was the first time they had won and made up for losing three previous finals.

Feilding coach Justin Lock said it was a good performance from his side.

“We've had a good group of boys come through that have been prepared to work really hard. We have an awesome team culture that's outlined what we've done.”

There were 11 players back from last year’s winning team.

It has been a tight competition this year, but Feilding hit their stride at the right part of the season.

After drawing 28-all with Whanganui Collegiate School in Feilding in the final round, Feilding were too strong for Collegiate in the semifinal in Whanganui, winning 43-12.

“Going into the last week no-one was guaranteed a semi, that’s a really interesting competition in itself.

“We had good momentum in the back end of the season, we were injury free apart from a few little niggles, you've got to have a bit of luck and good momentum.”

St John’s scored first in the final, but Feilding came back with three tries in the second part of the half.

Their defence fronted against the big St John’s team and dominated the Hamilton team at scrum time, which played a big part in the win.

Feilding led 17-7 at halftime, then they traded tries throughout the half.

Then at the end, ahead by seven, Feilding had to hang on against waves of St John’s attack.

“They were coming at us hard,” Lock said. “We held one of their big guys up into a maul 10 out from the line, which was the last play of the game. They were stretching us with their backs.”

Blindside flanker Semisi Balenaisa was Feilding’s standout with a big game, while fullback Hoani Herewini-Dygas and No 8 Mosese Bason also played well.

The win earned Feilding the Rick Francis Memorial Shield challenge trophy.

♦ Feilding will play the winner of the Wellington competition, Scots College, in the Hurricanes knockout semifinal this weekend.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the other semifinal between Napier Boys’ High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Palmerston North beat Hastings Boys’ High School 27-22 in their knockout game at Massey University on Saturday.

♦ The Manukura girls first XV play St Mary's College from Wellington in the Hurricanes final at Massey at 2pm on Wednesday.

The winner advances to the national top four finals.

Feilding HS 24 (Dane Johnston, Semisi Balenaisa, Hoani Herewini-Dygas, Nickster Tafolo tries; Jack Delaney, Wananga Matenga cons) St John’s College 17 (3 tries; con) HT: 17-7.