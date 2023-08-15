Massey funding cut a dagger in the side of Summer Shakespeare

Aaron McLean tries to cure Antipholus’ madness as Doctor Pinch in the 2018 Summer Shakespeare production of Comedy of Errors.

Hope remains defiant that Shakespeare will not be lost from the Manawatū summer, in the wake of Massey University pulling its funding from the annual production.

Despair is no stranger to the Bard’s plays, but it spilt from the stage and into the community on Monday afternoon, when the university announced both the production and its artist in residence scheme wouldn’t go ahead in 2023/24.

Summer Shakespeare appears to be a casualty of the university’s restructure as it grapples with financial sustainability. A number of courses are being cut, and voluntary redundancies sought, with the arts being particularly hit hard.

Massey was the main backer of the production, which had been running for 20 years, aimed at making live theatre and Shakespeare accessible and affordable to everyone.

Shows were typically staged outdoors in and around Victoria Esplanade or in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, with entry by koha.

Summer Shakespeare producer Rachel Lenart, who was also the university's arts events co-ordinator, said the funding withdrawal had come as a huge blow.

A lot of alumni had come through the programme before going on to have successful careers, often returning to lead future productions and assist the next generation of talent.

Though it was an “extremely difficult time” she was hopeful a strong community drive and a new backer might ensure a summer production still went ahead.

“We’re looking at ways in which we can proceed, and Massey has expressed an interest in contributing in ways that aren’t financial.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Rachel Lenart, left, directing Massey drama students in 2018. As well as pulling funding on Summer Shakespeare the university has disestablished her arts events co-ordinator position.

Lenart said there was flexibility in the number of cast and crew who might be involved, and what direction they took a play in terms of scale.

There was still some funding committed by Palmerston North City Council, both for a director’s residence and staging the production.

“If we proceed we really want community buy-in, to give people what they want, which is always what we’ve strived for.”

Lenart, whose role at the university was being “wound-up” in October, said her drive as both a professional artist and Massey employee was to reinforce that Shakespeare – often miscast as highbrow or elitist – was for everyone.

The city council’s culture and sport committee chairperson Rachel Bowen said she was not prepared to accept Shakespeare would be missing from the Esplanade rose garden this summer.

Summer Shakespeare was the “shop window” for both Massey’s arts programme and the university’s connection to the city. The funding withdrawal was hugely disappointing.

The council remained committed, she said, and had increased its funding for the residence programme since Square Edge was no longer an option due to not meeting the building code.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Cameron Dickons rehearse in February for Romeo & Juliet, Manawatū Summer Shakespeare’s most successful production to date.

Bowen said it was sadly the third regional Summer Shakespeare programme to lose funding in as many months, including Wellington.

In a statement on Monday, head of Massey’s School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication professor Kerry Taylor said the programme regretfully needed to be suspended to allow time to explore ways to make it financially sustainable.

“This has been a very difficult decision but current pressure on Massey University’s funding is such that a new model is essential.”

He said this would likely require financial backing from a commercial partner.

Taylor thanked the many people who had made Summer Shakespeare such a “rich and rewarding” event for 20 years, particularly its founder, former Massey professor Angie Farrow.

The Massey press release intimated that cutting Summer Shakespeare was a decision made with its two programme partners, the city council and Square Edge Community Trust.

But Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith was emphatic about whose call it was: “We never agreed to cut this programme. It’s Massey’s decision and an unfortunate casualty of the university’s budget cuts.

“From a city and partnership point of view, we want to look at alternatives and how we can possibly run a slimmed down Summer Shakespeare and possibly one artist in residence programme.”

Smith said community and sector input would be sought, with a public meeting to be organised.