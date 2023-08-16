Pakistan and Indian communities in Manawatū commemorate independance through song and reflection

Children raising the Pakistan and New Zealand national flags in Te Marae o Hine / The Square on Monday morning.

A nations’ defining moment from the 20th Century has been commemorated by two communities in Palmerston North.

Celebrations of national pride and reflections on past sacrifices were at the heart of gatherings in Te Marae o Hine / The Square as the city’s Pakistan and Indian families marked their homelands’ respective independence days this week.

Pakistan recognises its independence from British rule and birth as a nation on August 14, while India acknowledges the demise of the British Raj and its own new beginning a day later on August 15.

Both occasions are rooted in one of the most significant events of the 20th Century, the partitioning of India in August 1947 into two independent nation states.

After 300 years under British control, the new-found autonomy began with one of the greatest migrations in history as millions of Muslims headed to West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), while millions of Hindus and Sikhs trekked the other way, to India.

By the time the migration came to an end an estimated 15 million people had been displaced and up to two million were dead from bloodshed and hardship.

That sacrifice was commemorated, and the birth of Pakistan honoured, at two events in Palmerston North.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Pakistan Independence Day is celebrated in Te Marae o Hine on Monday morning by some of Manawatū’s Pakistani families.

Pakistan New Zealand Friendship Association president Ajmal Khan said a function was held on Sunday night, attended by mayor Grant Smith, city councillor Lorna Johnson and College Street School principal Simon Marshall.

The national anthem was sung and Pakistan’s culture was celebrated through music, food, costumes and colours.

The following morning families gathered to watch both the Pakistan and New Zealand flags be raised in Te Marae o Hine. They sang both national anthems and shared food.

Khan, a senior scientist at AgResearch, said there were about 50 to 60 Pakistani families in the city, comprising about 200 people, most having emigrated in the past 25 years, drawn by education and work opportunities in the fields of science and innovation.

Palmerston North was like a “United Nation” of cultures, he said, and there were many similarities between Pakistan and New Zealand, given both were part of the Commonwealth and had inherited many British traditions and institutions.

There was a shared impact, and Khan said there were buildings in Wellington that reminded him of architecture in his homeland or in Canada, another Commonwealth country where he had lived.

Khan acknowledged Pakistan was a young nation prone to turbulence in an unstable region of South Asia, but there was much promise in its young population and thriving food production.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Some of Palmerston North’s Indian community gather at the cenotaph in Te Mare o Hine on Tuesday morning to raise the Indian flag and commemorate Independence Day.

On Tuesday morning there were calls of “Jai Hind, Jai Hind!” and “Vande Mataram!” ringing out below the same cenotaph as the city’s Indian community honoured their homeland, while saffron, white and green dominated the palette of balloons, treats and costumes.

The salutations translate to “Long live India!” and “I praise thee, Mother!”

Rama Gorle, secretary for the Manawatū Telugu Association, was one of several speakers, and paid tribute to the nation’s formative leaders and the many freedom fighters who had given their lives.

“The freedom we have today is priceless. We are here, and we are everywhere in the world,” she said.

Gorle spoke of her anticipation for Independence Day as child. In addition to the many commemorations there would be no school that day, which meant no exams.

“That made me happy.”

Stuff Manawatū Telugu Association secretary Rama Gorle at Tuesday morning’s ceremony, recalling the excitement and spectacle of Independence Day celebrations in her homeland.

She told Stuff Independence Day was a huge occasion in India, with cultural activities that “anchored” children in the meaning of the day and the events from 76 years ago.

Gorle, a quantity surveyor for Humphries Construction, said she had lived in Manawatū for nine years and loved it.

“When I came to Palmerston North, I didn’t want to leave. It’s like home now.”

City councillor Orphée Mickalad also spoke at the ceremony. He said the occasion provided opportunity to reflect on the progress India had made since 1947 towards the ideals of freedom and democracy, as well as the valued contribution of New Zealand’s Indian community.

“Indian migrants are one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in New Zealand, and our community is far richer for your contribution ... We thank you for the richness you bring to Palmerston North, the culture, the food, and also the strong work ethic and enterprise.”