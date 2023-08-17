Manukura girls off to national top four rugby finals again

Malina Leatherby-Millar in stride down the side line to score a try for Manukura against St Mary’s College.

The Manukura girls first XV rugby team is going back to the national top four championships to defend their title.

Manukura beat St Mary’s College from Wellington 30-19 in the Rex Kerr Cup Hurricanes final at Massey University on Wednesday to qualify for the national finals in Palmerston North in two weeks.

They shared the national title with Christchurch Girls’ High School last year after they drew the final.

The game against St Mary’s was tight and the lead changed hands throughout the game, before Manukura scored two tries in the final few minutes to seal the win.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hera Naihi sprints the length of the field to score the final try of the match, sealing the win for Manukura.

Coach Kristina Sue said she was proud of the performance after they had lost 15-7 to St Mary’s in Upper Hutt in a friendly match two weeks ago.

“[St Mary’s] obviously bring a style of play that's physical, they're mobile, aggressive, skilled,” she said. “So we knew in that two weeks we had a lot of work to do.

“I’m super proud that everything we practised, they implemented and it started up front; we said you've got to go low on these girls.”

They would start their recovery and reviews as they looked ahead to the top four, Sue said.

Their opponent in the semifinal was yet to be confirmed, with other regions still playing their qualifying games, but they were excited to be going to the final four again.

The win over St Mary’s was end to end, with both sides scoring some long-range tries and spending long periods attacking their opposition’s line.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Manukura first XV enjoyed passionate support from schoolmates, including a haka at the end of the game.

Manukura, who led 17-14 at halftime, kicked a penalty with 15 minutes remaining to take the lead 20-19, before their final two tries late in the game.

St Mary’s had a dominant scrum and were dangerous in midfield, but couldn’t add the knockout blow in the second half.

Manukura’s backs were a threat with halfback Maia Davis, fullback Hera Maihi and wing Taylah Seng looking good in space. Davis’ kicking and distribution was influential.

Maihi and Davis combined to set up a length-of-the-field try for second five-eighth Manaia Blake before halftime, then they linked up again for the final try as Maihi raced 55 metres to score.

The hard-running Blake scored two tries.

Other standouts were gutsy defenders lock Bailee Drossaerts-Lake and flankers Te Waikaukau Mathieson Julian and Elley-May Taylor.

There were three yellow cards in the first half, two for St Mary’s and one for Manukura’s Davis, with both sides conceding too many penalties inside their 22.

Manukura 30 (Manaia Blake 2, Malina Leatherby-Millar, Hera Maihi tries; Maia Davis 2 con, 2 pen) St Mary’s College 19 (3 tries; 2 con) HT: 17-14.