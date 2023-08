One person has serious injuries following serious a two-vehicle crash on SH1 in Manakau, Horowhenua, on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash around 6.30am.

One person has serious injuries and for a short time the northbound lane was blocked just south of Whakahoro Rd but around 7.30am the road was cleared, the spokesperson said

Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

More to come.