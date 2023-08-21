From waste to roads: Concrete recycler reigns supreme at Feilding & District Business Awards

“What could we recycle? How hard would it be? What can we do with the stuff we do recycle. Is there a market for it?” Central Environmental Ltd managing director Ian Butcher says these are questions they had to ask themselves when his business decided to become “part of the solution” for construction and demolition waste.

The innovation and graft of a Manawatū company towards reducing and recycling waste has been acknowledged in emphatic style.

Central Environmental Ltd received the supreme honour at the Feilding & District Business Awards on Saturday night after earlier claiming the accolade for environmental impact.

The venture, which spun out of Central Demolition in 2019 as effectively the sister company’s environmental conscience, has found ways to divert the amount of waste it sent to landfills by 60% to 70%.

Most prominent has been the recycling of concrete at its Kawakawa Rd plant in Feilding, where it has crushed, graded, and converted waste into roading aggregate since 2021.

Supplied Ian Butcher, centre, with other winners at the business awards on Saturday night. From left, The Egg Project owners Pip Chrystall and Brian Kennerley, Feilding Health Centre chief executive Nicky Hart, Firmly Fit owner Fran Hanson, sponsor Totally Vets owner Lindsay Rowe, Manchester House executive manager Ann Williamson, Butcher, Vicki Pask from Cartwheel Creamery, Colspec Construction managing director Shane O’Brien, baker Caleb Youle, and Allan McLean from Feilding police.

Its managing director Ian Butcher said the awards night recognition, in front of about 400 people at the Feilding Civic Centre, was “really awesome”, and he praised the support of both his team and the Manawatū District Council which provided land for its recycling plant.

Both parties had been committed to reducing landfill waste.

“They gave us an idea with how they were using the Resource Recovery Centre as central hub for recycling on quite a big scale. So we just followed through on that,” Butcher said.

“Smart Environmental run the Resource Recovery Centre, which is domestic waste, and Central Environmental is running all the construction and demolition waste recycling. Anything to do with construction or demolition, we’ll take that in, we’ll recycle it, and we’ll salvage what we can.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Butcher with material, floorboards and window frames, being recycled from Pullar Cottage when it was demolished on the grounds of Palmerston North Hospital in August 2022.

Butcher said they focused on the easiest waste first, which was concrete – and now they could not produce enough recycled concrete.

About 80,000 tonnes of concrete was being diverted from the landfill each year, and was instead making new roads.

To date it had been used to build three roads in Feilding, and latest would be the Turners Rd extension.

“It’s such an awesome product, it locks down so hard. It’s a really good, awesome material.”

The council received a special rate, so it was also costing ratepayers a lot less money, Butcher said.

One of the biggest challenges for the business was a balancing act of managing the time and cost expectations of Central Demolition clients, who often just wanted a building gone, with the recovery ambitions of the sister company.

“We’ve got to say, look it’s more expensive to recycle the building than it is to demolish it, so we have to be very careful about how we approach it with our clients.

“We want to recycle 100% of that building if possible.”

Central Environmental Ltd, which now serviced Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Wellington, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and the Central Plateau, was hailed by judges for its major contribution to reducing waste, and mitigating environmental degradation, contamination and long-term pollution.

When receiving the award, Butcher said the business was developing a new project with the council and Ministry for the Environment, and Smart Environmental, that meant construction waste such as native timber and windows could be sorted, recycled and resold from its Feilding yard.

The emotional heart of the awards night was Cartwheel Creamery winning a category for “proudly putting Feilding & District on the map”, five days after the death of owner and head cheese maker Adrian Walcroft.

Vicki Pask, a cheese maker at the Pohangina Valley factory for five years, fought back tears when receiving the award on behalf of Adrian and wife Jill, and received a standing ovation.

She said she was there to “fly the flag” for Cartwheel Creamery, albeit at half-mast, and read a statement from Jill Walcroft.

It said Adrian would have been honoured with the accolade, and it had been “satisfying to witness the pride reflected back on us”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cartwheel Creamery owners Jill and Adrian Walcroft have been honoured for putting Manawatū district “on the map” only five days after Adrian died suddenly.

Cartwheel Creamery had been irrevocably changed, and Walcroft didn’t know what the future held, but she hoped she would still be able to tell the “Manawatū food story”.

Pask said Cartwheel was as much a family as it was a business, and they were all devastated by Adrian’s death.

Feilding businessman Shane O’Brien was honoured with a “hall of fame” lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the construction sector as managing director of Colspec Construction, and his many mentoring, sponsorship and governance commitments in the community.

He said it was with much pride that he could look back on his years in the construction industry and see around the district the many projects his business had been involved in, both commercial and residential.

“Community and pro bono projects have been a source of much fun and ultimate satisfaction.”

Award winners

Supreme Award: Central Environmental Ltd

Hall of Fame: Shane O’Brien

Proudly putting district on the map: Cartwheel Creamery

Best Emerging Business: The Egg Project

Rising Star: Caleb Youle (Rosebowl Bakery & Cafe)

Impact Player: Allan McLean (Feilding Police)

Community Impact: Feilding Health Care

Social Impact: Manchester House

Environmental: Central Environmental Ltd

Innovation Impact: Firmly Fit

Visit feilding.co.nz for the full list of winners including highly commended finalists.