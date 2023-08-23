Sisters relishing spooky fun of The Addams Family musical

Revelling in the dark arts of The Addams Family are Imogen Williamson, 14, and sisters Amelie, 16, and Saoirse, 12.

Playing a family on stage should come naturally for three Levin sisters, even though their characters lean decidedly towards the unnatural.

Amelie, Imogen and Saoirse Williamson all earned roles for Horowhenua Young Persons’ Entertainment’s (HYPE) production of The Adams Family which opens on Wednesday at Waiopehu College Hall.

Amelie, 16, is playing macabre mother Morticia Addams, Imogen, 14, is her dead-faced daughter Wednesday, and Saoirse, 12, is the ghostly Bride Ancestor, the lead chorus.

The siblings are no strangers to walking the boards, with more than 10 productions between them.

They love singing together and their enthusiasm for performance extends to several forms of dance and many instruments.

They have been enjoying the production’s dark humour, which dates back to the 1960s television series that inverted the idealism of the postwar middle-class American nuclear family with a household of morbid oddballs.

Interest in The Addams Family has been revived through the popularity of the Netflix series Wednesday, which the sisters were all fans of.

Imogen said she was taking inspiration from Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the show’s eponymous teenage spook as well as Christina Ricci’s embodiment of the character in the 1991 family movie.

“I’ve kind of done a mix of both,” she said. “I’ve got a touch of this one, and a taste of that one, and I sprinkle it all together, and I’ve come up with my own version.”

The most challenging part of rehearsals had been keeping a straight face through the gags.

“It’s definitely hard sometimes, I crack a smile but that’s a big no-no, because Wednesday doesn’t do that.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Imogen and Amelie assisting Saoirse with her ghostly complexion to play Bride Ancestor for the junior theatre musical.

Amelie, taking part in her third local production, was excited to have her first lead role, which included singing solo.

It would be the first time she’s played an adult, and Morticia came with numerous idiosyncratic challenges, from her posture, to her accent and her deathly dance moves.

Both Amelie and Imogen attend Horowhenua College, while Saoirse is in her final year at Koputaroa School.

The Addams Family’s cast of 30 to 40 mostly teenage performers also hail from Levin North School, Waiopehu College, Levin Intermediate, and Fairfield School.

The Addams Family: Young@part is a junior-styled production which shapes the musical for a young audience and a one-hour running time.

“Wednesday has fallen in love, her boyfriend is coming over for dinner, and everything starts to go wrong,” said Imogen of the two-worlds-collide comedy.

The musical runs until Sunday, with performances at 7pm each night, with 2pm shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $15/$25 and available from trybooking.com.