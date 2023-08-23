'We're ready to go': Short-term confidence for staging Summer Shakespeare

“It feels like we’ve got a mandate,” says Summer Shakespeare creative producer Rachel Lenart, left, with director Rhian Firmin, following a ringing endorsement at a public meeting.

Fears of losing Shakespeare from Palmerston North’s next summer have been allayed, and to rapturous applause.

“If you want us, Palmy, we’re ready to go,” was the pledge from producer Rachel Lenart​ at a public meeting on Tuesday night, held in the wake of Massey University pulling its funding from the annual outdoor attraction.

Her proposition was met with relief and excitement from a room of about 80 people at Square Edge whose number and engagement captured the arts community’s emotional investment in Manawatū Summer Shakespeare.

Though its ongoing financial investment in the production remained of concern, Lenart was confident the 2024 show could go ahead with a few adjustments.

“We started work on this show in June, we have a production, we have a handful of sponsors who are interested,” she said.

“And we have processes and pathways to securing a similar amount of funding as we did this year.”

Lenart, who had driven the past four productions with director Rhian Firmin​, said while Massey’s announcement came as a shock to many in the community, it wasn’t a surprise to them.

Though the university had been the main financial backer for the production’s 20-year history, the show could still soldier on.

“I’m not sure if everyone is aware, but we rely on a number of community grants, and community sponsors, and they are ongoing.

“This is not a long term solution. We have to work our way to it.”

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Hannah Pratt, left, and other concerned theatre lovers, including city councillor Rachel Bowen, right, discussing the core principles of Manawatū Summer Shakespeare, at a well-attended public meeting on the event’s future.

The meeting was led by Palmerston North City Council community development manager Stephanie Velvin who framed it as “the start of a conversation” on what Summer Shakespeare should look like in the future; its values and purpose, and who should be responsible for it.

Lenart said given the university had referred to the funding cut as “a pause”, it was important to proceed in good faith and take Massey at its word.

“Our job is to buy them some time to make the decision on whether that pause is going to end.”

Crowdfunding would be needed, and ideally a naming sponsor. There may be some additional grants available now the production wasn’t attached to the university, but the pressure points weren’t only financial. Massey had also provided rehearsal space and equipment.

“The plan for 2024 is to continue as we have. In 2025, we come back, probably at this time next year and say, now what? Because it is important to us that we do future-proof it.”

Representatives from a number of arts enterprises and venues, such as The Stomach, Snails, Centrepoint Theatre and Caccia Birch House pledged their assistance to the production through resources or space.

Attendees had earlier worked in groups discussing the essential non-negotiables of Summer Shakespeare, what might be ideal, and what were the “nice to haves”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff More than 600 patrons watched Romeo & Juliet in the rose gardens of Victoria Esplanade in February, the most success Manawatū Summer Shakespeare season yet. Pictured are Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Cameron Dickons as the young star-crossed lovers.

There was an emphatic desire for the event to remain accessible, both in terms of free entry and opportunity for local talent. The production was described as a “gateway drug” for fledgling actors.

It must still be staged outdoors, at Victoria Esplanade, every summer, with some form of community ownership.

Hannah Pratt, an actor who had cut her teeth on Summer Shakespeare, said she was worried about it becoming a council-owned event which various groups could “pitch” for, and potentially be contracted to theatre groups outside the region who may want to use their own actors.

“We then lose the community vibe. So to me, there is an ownership of Manawatū that needs to be kopapa for this into the future.”

Lenart said it wasn’t her place to lead a discussion on the ownership model, but in the future the community may want to look at establishing a trust or a board like other arts organisations.