The final countdown: School kids celebrate music video release

Educational music group The Kars, led by Kane Parsons, celebrate the release of 64, a catchy counting song, at College Street Normal School.

Move over De La Soul, the kids at a Palmerston North school have found their own magic number.

There was applause, cheers and plenty of maths in action this week when children at College Street Normal School were treated to the world premiere of a music video for the song 64 by its kids’ group The Kars.

The video stars the children of Room 19 alongside local songwriters Kane Parsons and Regan Taylor, and celebrates addition all the way up to the title’s composite number.

Parsons said the song came from a conversation with his son Pippy, then 5, at bedtime.

“For some reason I asked him what’s your favourite number. He went 64, and I was like, that was a pretty quick answer. I had my phone, and he just made a little song off the top of his head.”

A workmate of Parsons, who is a music lecturer at Te Pūkenga, then suggested turning it into a counting song.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kippy Hehir-Parsons, 6, reacts to the premiere of the video for 64, with parents Elizabeth Hehir and Kane Parsons, who leads The Kars, an educational musical group.

The song is the latest in a string of educational songs The Kars have recorded and made videos for, covering topics such as manners, respect and hygiene.

The song promotes rhythmic counting patters, similar in style to Three Is a Magic Number, a song from 1970s educational TV show Schoolhouse Rocks! later popularised by hip hop trio De La Soul, and indie rock band Blind Melon.

The video depicts the children singing and dancing in class, with footage of Parsons and Taylor dressed as giant dice, bouncing about on He Ara Kotahi Bridge.

“It was quite embarrassing, but it’s what we do for the kids, eh,” Parsons said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Children at College Street Normal School excited to see the music video.

The children got to watch the video for the first time on Wednesday, many singing along, while Room 19 teacher Amanda Bradley received a round of applause for her looking after and wrangling the troupe of budding stars.

Parsons challenged the children to get thinking with song ideas for the next Kars project, which would be a Christmas album.

The video for 64 can be viewed on Youtube.