The Odyssey of English: How we became so 'rude' and 'rudimentary'

Actors dressed as ancient gladiators fight during the commemorative parade during festivities marking the anniversary of the founding of Rome.

Our English word “rudimentary” has Latin roots and its linguistic story is far from “basic”, which is how the modern term is commonly defined.

But the related word, “rude", is more often used to criticise something or someone, particularly implying that they are impolite or lacking manners.

However, the origins of both words can be found in “rudis”, a simple wooden stick used for stirring a pot. In other words, a basic but very useful cooking implement.

In a military or gladiatorial context, a rudis was a wooden stick used for practicing sword fighting.

The famous historian Livy, for example, talks about soldiers using rudes (sticks) in mock fights organised by the equally famous Roman general Scipio Africanus – the guy who defeated the boogieman of Rome, the Carthaginian general Hannibal.

Scipio clearly knew how important practice is for success.

This connects the “stick” rudis to the adjective rudis, which means raw or unrefined (which is where we derive the modern word ‘rude’ from). So, this word transitions from meaning something plain but serviceable, and even important in warfare, to something negative and even bad (being rude is not good behaviour).

In the imperial gladiatorial context, the rudis slowly took on formal usage. It was used by gladiators to train but was also publicly used by the lanista or referee during fights to help keep order among those rowdy gladiators.

After a gladiator retired, the story goes that he was sometimes given a rudis (or rudiarius) as a symbolic gesture, typically when he became a lanista or trainer himself. In other words, a combo of parting and welcoming gift. Talk about killing two birds with one stone!

However, the popular idea of retired gladiators being given ornately carved wooden swords has more to do with Hollywood than anything else.

In ancient depictions of lanistas, the rudis is clearly just a stick or stave. It tended to be on the long side, to help with separating those rowdy gladiators. It may have had a handle or some sort of pommel, but we don’t know if this was standardised.

Some of the rudes given symbolically may have been carved, but this isn’t certain and definitely was not standardised.

In academic circles, we haven’t moved on much from what we knew in the 19th century about the rudis and other such Roman weapons. In other words, our knowledge remains rudimentary (in the modern negative sense of the word).

The Odyssey of English is a regular series looking at the Greek and Latin origin of words, and is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Massey University’s Classical Studies programme.

Anastasia Bakogianni is a senior lecturer in classical studies at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.