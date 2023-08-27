One airlifted to hospital following serious Eketāhuna crash
A person has been airlifted to hospital after crashing off the road in Eketāhuna.
Emergency services received reports of the crash on Mangaroa Rd just after 10am on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the crash had occurred “some time” prior to being discovered.
The vehicle had crashed off the road, leaving one person in a serious condition, they said.
A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said the person was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital.
Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.