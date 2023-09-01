World-class rider to take the reins at Nga Tawa’s equestrian academy

Renowned equestrian rider and coach Andrew Scott has joined Nga Tawa Diocesan School as its new head of equestrian.

International rider and Olympic competitor Andrew Scott has joined Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton as its new head of equestrian.

Scott is known for his successful international riding career, having competed in two Olympic teams, and won seven national titles and a team gold at the World Equestrian Games.

It is in coaching where he now excelled, and Scott said he found his true passion when he started coaching.

He is an elite Equestrian Sports New Zealand coach in all three equestrian disciplines, dressage, show jumping and eventing.

His list of coaching achievements is lengthy. Like his riding career, coaching has taken Scott around the world. He coached Brazil at the World Equestrian Games and to double gold at the Pan-American games.

He was the Indian eventing team coach for the 2014 Asian games and has mentored and coached other riders to progress to international representation for Brazil, Thailand, Denmark and New Zealand.

He has coached New Zealand pony club champions and show jumping teams, and spent six years coaching the New Zealand under-21 eventing team, which was undefeated during his tenure.

Scott was recognised for his coaching achievements by being awarded the Prime Minister’s Coaching Scholarship.

He was excited to start working with Nga Tawa’s young riders and looked forward to building on the success of its well-known equestrian academy.

“My coaching philosophy is centred on individual empowerment and keeping things simple.

“It’s great when a student wins a national title, but there are perhaps some greater moments to celebrate, such as the excitement of an inexperienced rider performing above their belief and how this moment can shape their life.”

Principal Lesley Carter was delighted with Scott’s appointment. He will start in term four.

“Andrew will have a significant impact on our students’ Nga Tawa experience. He has the capability to get the best out of every student and her horse and we look forward to an exciting future for our equestrian academy.”

Nga Tawa has New Zealand’s largest on-site school equestrian centre.

Set amongst 90 acres of rolling Rangitīkei farmland, Nga Tawa’s Equestrian Centre provides all the facilities young riders need, including three all-weather arenas, 80 covered yards and a 1200m exercise track.

Students can take equine studies as a curriculum subject and students can gain unit standards towards NCEA.