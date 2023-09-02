Back Issues: The magic and mystery of Madame Alwyn and her fitness club

In the mid-1980s, as part of my Dance Anthropology PhD research on Palmerston North Ballet and Breakdance, I came across the intriguing Alwyn Keep Fit Club when I conducted a historical overview of all movement forms.

Originally called the Alwyn Physical Culture Club, its holistic approach included exercise classes and talks and advice about nutrition, psychology, hygiene and beauty.

By the 1980s the club had added additional routines to the original Alwyn repertoire, which they had learned from visiting instructors such as the Danish Gymnastic team and the British League of Health and Beauty.

However, I was struck by the grace and flow of the 1980s classes, somewhat reminiscent of European modern dance of the 1930s. It contrasted with popular Jazzercise and aerobics.

Ian Matheson City Archive A pose by the Alwyn demonstrators, who always assisted the Alwyn teacher in correct and careful teaching of exercises, in 1968. This exercise may have been inspired by a Danish gymnastics team visit.

The Alwyn Club still had a strong following in the 1980s, averaging 35 women per class. By then it was meeting at College Street School Hall.

Classes were directed by Betty Jones, with demonstrators helping the teacher. It was well organised and professional.

Two aspects intrigued me then – the origins and role of such physical culture in Palmerston North and why it was called Alwyn, but until now I did not have the time to explore it.

By the late 1870s there was a proliferation of clubs in Palmerston North such as orchestral, debating and geographical societies. There were libraries, brass bands, visiting opera companies, ventriloquists, horse breakers and phrenologists.

Amateur dramatics was highly popular. In 1905 the Palmerston North Gymnasium and School of Physical Culture opened at Alexandra Hall on The Square. Under the direction of instructors F. Stevens and J.L. Walker it provided “activities suitable for gentlemen, ladies, youths and children”.

Historian, Jock Phillips, wrote “in the 19th century there developed … in England, a growing fear that the urban lifestyle was sapping British manhood of its virility”.

Similar ideas soon spread to New Zealand even though, not so much earlier, rugged men and women were clearing forests, breaking in land and creating homes.

Ian Matheson City Archives Madame Alwyn with daughter Eve and son Lawrence, circa 1950s.

These new ideas on health continued to develop, influenced by Europe and America. In 1936 the charismatic health crusader and businesswoman Madame Lauri Alwyn provided the right ideas at the right time.

Her tour of New Zealand which included Palmerston North, started a legacy of exercise which continued in Palmerston North for 67 years.

Born Alice Laura Fox in Christchurch in 1894, mystery and intrigue surrounds her origins and life story, which is not unusual for role-breaking women of her time.

Her first child, Eve, was born in 1914 in Christchurch when Alice was just 20 and married to Christchurch born George Exton.

Lauri Alwyn was her life-long business name. Australian newspaper promotions in 1929 say she was of New Zealand origin, but had trained in physical culture in England and USA.

In 1928 she was in Sydney beginning a highly successful and intensive tour of Australian cities to promote Alwyn Physical Culture. She toured New Zealand in 1935 and 1936, also fitting in a 1935 Perth marriage to Queensland Pastoralist John Cameron Doyle.

She courted some controversy in 1933 when she was cited as an adulterer in the London divorce of the Comtesse Elizabeth and Compte Russel de Doree. This liaison was also cited in her own separation from Exton in 1926.

Lauri reports in a 1935 media story, “it was all a frameup”. The Compte may have been Englishman Joseph Russell Dore.

Ian Matheson City Archive Palmerston North Alwyn Physical Culture Club showing movement symmetry in the early 1960s.

Madame Alwyn is described as having a magnetic personality whose talks created a sensation, “a beautiful woman of remarkable personality, with a great following of women and lecturer of the century”.

Her promotion of exercise and a system of “Direct to Health” a shortcut for busy people, or the art of making the best of oneself, had themes that could change for each audience.

She gave advice on all aspects of women’s lives, was involved in fashion and society events and was constantly in the newspaper. Everything from department stores to health organisations invited her to speak.

Alwyn made it clear her system was designed especially for women and, she advocated, “flowing gentle movements of grace”, which were far more beneficial to women than jerky, strenuous movement.

Her programme was based on current ideas, but she articulated them simply, clearly and enthusiastically, which is perhaps the key to her success. She disliked stern methods of slimming and disliked a “boyish slimness” because the beauty of a woman was her womanliness.

Ian Matheson City Archive One of many publications on health and nutrition updated, written and sold to clubs and followers by the entrepreneurial Madame Alwyn, who here also models good physical posture.

She was convinced that three-quarters of cases passing through hospitals could be prevented if the right diet and common-sense health laws had been followed. She was a crusader: “I would say my work is my life.”

In early May 1936, for about two weeks, Madame Alwyn stayed in Palmerston North and presented a series of lectures at Palmerston North’s Opera House based on “making the most of life”.

She offered individual appointments at the Grand Hotel and spoke to the Palmerston North Business Girl’s Club for Mother’s Day, inviting mothers and their daughters to attend.

In the short visit she covered a wide range of women’s issues, from sex problems to women as mothers, including her own life as a mother who also had a career. She boldly and practically covered the conventional and the more controversial in her work.

Madame Alwyn was well received by Palmerston North women, who were inspired on May 15, 1936, to announce the formation of the physical culture club, guided by Madame.

Ian Matheson City Archive Palmerston North Alwyn Physical Culture Club showing the symmetry and grace of their movement, similar to Modern Dance of the time, 1968.

The club rules give an indication of the commitment required – members were expected to take a cold bath, shower or sponge bath each morning, to exercise for 10 minutes each day, preferably in the evening, encourage new membership, wear the uniform and read the Diet Chart carefully.

The club thrived, becoming one of the most successful in New Zealand. The Diet Sheet which recommended a “commonsense diet” of morning fruit, lunchtime salads, and dinners of grilled meats and a wide variety of vegetables, would not be out of place today.

Detail was provided in the Alwyn book of 100 tested recipes. The club was actively involved in demonstrations and invited women to observe their exercises in order to encourage membership and spread the philosophy.

Major anniversaries were celebrated across the years with membership reaching over 100, especially in the 1960s when there were also branch clubs in Ashhurst, Sanson and Shannon.

Ian Matheson City Archive Strength was developed through exercises that promoted good alignment and posture at the Palmerston North Alwyn Physical Culture Club, 1968.

From the 1940s onwards, Madame Lauri Alwyn, the London Health Educationist and lecturer, lived in Florida USA, her successful career now branching into radio and television work.

She and Eve were described as the first mother and daughter team of television. Photos of the Palmerston North Alwyn Club in 1954 were included in her television programme.

Madame Lauri Alwyn died in 1971 in Palm Beach.

The Palmerston North club had regular contact with Madame Alwyn for over 30 years during which she sent updated books, charts and advice and wrote many encouraging and gracious letters.

Growing competition and changes in exercise style finally affected the Palmerston North club.

In 2003, its final year, membership had dropped to 17. However, members still met for annual reunions and the legacy left was a fine one of health consciousness, strong friendships and collegiality.

Dr Tania Kopytko is a performing arts specialist.