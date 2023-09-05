Manawatū swimmer turns injury into coaching opportunity at AIMS Games

Sidelined from swimming, Max Chase, left, coaches his twin brother Ben at the AIMS Games in Tauranga.

A broken collarbone may have prevented Max Chase from competing at the AIMS Games, but it hasn’t stopped the Manawatū swimmer from still casting an influence.

The 13-year-old Halcombe School student has stepped in to coach the team he was meant to race with at the week-long intermediate-aged sports tournament in Tauranga.

Under Max’s guidance, the Halcombe swimmers achieved some personal bests in the relay on Monday – leading the team to nominate him for the event’s Mercury ‘Wonderful Energy Award’.

The award celebrates people who have shown outstanding commitment to having a great attitude and positive energy at the AIMS Games.

Max said it felt “really cool” to have helped his team achieve success.

“It’s pretty good to still be involved. Considering I can’t really do any sport, I don’t think there’s any point in just standing there saying ‘I could be doing that’, when I can actually do something and support my team.”

Max said he had been training “super hard” to represent his school in swimming for the 18th edition of the games and was looking forward to swimming in the same team as twin brother Ben Chase.

But a broken collarbone from a rugby game this term meant Max had to sit out and support his team from the sidelines.

In the process, Max said he may have found a new calling as a coach in the future.

Brother Ben laughed and said he rated Max’s coaching skills “a good 8/10”.

“I’ll take that,” Max joked. “I get a lot of joy just seeing other kids achieve their goals and help them out with that.”

Michael Bradley/AIMS Media Halcombe School's Jonty Howland, 12, dives into a race at the AIMS Games.

Teammate Toby Wishnowsky wasn’t going to be racing for Halcombe at the AIMS Games this year, but had the opportunity to take Max’s spot after his injury.

Toby has achieved personal bests in every race so far, and with the help of his mum Megan Wishnowsky, he nominated Max for the energy award.

Toby said he wanted Max to be recognised for the support he was still giving the team despite his injury.

“I thought it was a really good idea because he had worked so hard to get here and wasn’t able to race, but has still been so supportive.”

Megan Wishnowsky said it has been an awesome experience for the whole school.

“This is the first time we’ve had more than just the swim team. We’ve managed to get around and support the other codes – which is a bit of a mission – but the kids are so supportive of one another and it’s really not singular, they’re all cheering each other on.

“It’s been such an awesome atmosphere. Really well-organised, everyone’s super supportive – they’re not sitting there on phones, they’re all totally involved.”

The Zespri AIMS Games wind up on Friday.