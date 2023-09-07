'Act of madness': Back-to-front post box raises hackles, prompts apology

The offending post box in Feilding that has inconveniently turned its back on the public, who had been able to deliver mail while driving by in their vehicles. NZ Post says the snafu will be remedied on September 12.

New Zealand Post has apologised for a bungled post box installation that replaced drive-by convenience with driving residents up the wall.

The post box on Manchester Square in Feilding, positioned on the corner of a kerb to allow motorists to post mail without leaving their vehicle, was briefly removed in August to be rebranded.

But when it returned, it was facing away from the street.

The turnaround didn’t go unnoticed by residents, with several people contacting Stuff, baffled by the switch and frustrated they now needed to leave their car to post a letter.

Retiree Geoff Lovegrove, a former principal of Lytton Street School, asked if it was an “act of madness” or a genuine mistake.

“Feilding has a sizeable population of retirees, and this service has worked well for decades.”

Resident Gary Barnett said he wondered if April Fool’s Day had come late when he saw the post box and that its bizarre placement was the talk of the town.

A NZ Post spokesperson said in a statement that the post box had unfortunately been reinstalled incorrectly by a third party contractor who had safety concerns that the mail slot was facing the street.

NZ Post’s area manager had spoken with the contractor and been advised it would be reinstalled correctly on September 12.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”