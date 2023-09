A serious crash took place near Ohakea on Saturday.

One person is dead after a ute hit a stationary truck in Manawatū.

Police confirmed the driver of the ute was killed in the crash on Saturday. The vehicle hit the rear of a truck which had been parked on McDonell Rd near Ōhakea.

There was nobody in the truck at the time.

Police were notified of the crash at 1.10pm on Saturday.

McDonell Rd was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene.