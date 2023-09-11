Strong Manawatū flavour in national schoolboy rugby squads

649222853 Palmerston North Boys' High School prop Logan Wallace, right, is one of six Manawatū players in New Zealand schools rugby teams. GETTY IMAGES

A strong representation of Manawatū schoolboys have been selected for higher honours in New Zealand schools rugby teams.

The New Zealand Secondary Schools, Barbarian under-18s and Māori under-18s were named on Friday and six Manawatū players were selected across the three squads.

Palmerston North Boys' High School prop and his school-mate, midfielder Tayne Harvey, as well as Feilding High School loose forward Mosese Bason have been selected in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

Boys' High hooker Eli Oudenryn and first five Liam O'Connor are in the Barbarians side.

Boys’ High lock Quinn Sturmey (Ngā Rauru, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi) is in the Māori under-18s.

The 76 players across the three squads were selected from across the country.

All three teams will play at St Paul’s Collegiate School in Hamilton on Saturday, September 23.

This year will mark the return of international rugby for the New Zealand Schools team, with the side heading to Canberra to play the Australian under-18s, the first time since 2019 the two sides have played.

The New Zealand Schools team is coached by Kane Jury (Highlanders), James Hantz (Auckland Grammar School) and Ngatai Walker (Te Kura o Puketapu ki Taranaki).

The New Zealand Barbarians team will be coached by Dave Dillon (Highlanders), Matt MacDougall (St Patrick’s College Silverstream/Crusaders under-18) and Rocky Khan (Mount Albert Grammar School).

Kahu Carey (Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō) will coach the Māori under-18 with Willie Brown (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou), Jackson Willison (Ngāti Mahuta, Waikato) and Scott Palmer (Ngāti Kahu, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Paoa).

Schedule:

September 23 at St Paul’s Collegiate: NZ Māori under-18 v Northland under-19; NZ Secondary Schools v NZ Barbarian under-18.

September 28 at St Paul’s Collegiate: NZ Māori under-18 v NZ Barbarian under-18.

Trans-Tasman: September 28 at Canberra: Australia under-18 v NZ Secondary Schools.

October 2 at Canberra: Australia under-18 v NZ Schools.