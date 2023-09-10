Frustrating loss for Manawatū Turbos against North Harbour

Manawatū turbos lock Ofa Tauatevalu can't find a way through the North Harbour defence at the Arena on Sunday.

Manawatū Turbos coach Mike Rogers cut a frustrated figure after the side’s second heavy loss in as many weeks.

Manawatū lost 48-29 to North Harbour at the Arena on Sunday, their fifth loss of the season and follows their 58-19 loss to Tasman last week.

Against North Harbour they had some good periods of play, but too often let themselves down with missed tackles and taking the wrong option.

Rogers said it was their worst performance of the year and the first time this season he had been frustrated.

“We had an excuse last week, the boys were f..... after a storm week. This week we just gave them the game.”

Rogers said they didn’t follow their game plan and didn’t make North Harbour work hard for their tries.

North Harbour shot out to a 15-0 lead early on and every time Manawatū looked like mounting a comeback, they would let Harbour back in for a try. North Harbour led 27-12 at halftime.

“It’s an inexperienced team and what we don't understand is the consequences of poor decisions.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Manawatū backs Nehe Milner-Skudder, left, and Beaudein Waaka, right, tackle North Harbour's Moses Leo during their NPC game in Palmerston North on Sunday.

“We play stuff in our half, then they turn around and score. We’re not 40 points better than other teams.

“We have to be squeaky clean. We’ve got to be really well-disciplined in our approach and we weren't. That cost us.”

Rogers said the season had been up and down, but he wasn’t seeing as much improvement as he had hoped.

“We're all in it together and for whatever reason we’re not executing what we said we were going to do.”

He included himself in that, about how the team prepared and their messaging.

But he said it wasn’t all doom and gloom and he was confident of performing in their final three games.

With a short turnaround before they head to Napier to play Hawke’s Bay on Friday it only gave them one training day.

“There’s still a general feeling here that it’s OK as long as we were competing. But we weren't competing, it was done after 20 minutes.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former Manawatū Turbo Jamie Booth scores a try against his old side.

“That's the thing that needs to change. We're here to win. To win at the moment, because we’re an inexperienced team we have to put all the facets of the game together.”

The scrum held up and they won most of their lineout ball, but they gave Harbour too many opportunities.

Young centre Waqa Nalaga was concussed in the first half after making a promising start, which forced a backline rejig. Second five-eighth James Tofa went off in the second half with cramp.

Prop Joe Gavigan and No 8 Brayden Iose were busy and reserve prop Malakai Hala-Ngati made a good impact.

Tofa was strong before he went off in the second half with cramp. Substitute Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula made things happen when he came on.

Hooker Chris Cairns made his debut later in the second half.

North Harbour 48 (Jed Melvin, Moses Leo, Tamarau McGahan, Jamie Booth, Danyon Morgan-Puterangi, Bryn Gatland, Fatongia Paea tries; Gatland 4 con, pen, Oscar Koller con) Manawatū 29 (Nehe Milner-Skudder, Slade McDowall, Andrew Quattrin, Drew Wild, TK Howden tries; Brett Cameron con, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula con) HT: 27-12.