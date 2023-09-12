First open teams title for Manawatū-Whanganui men at road championships

Auckland's Ronan Lee leads Daniel Balchin of Canterbury during the open men's teams race.

Manawatū-Whanganui pulled off a big win in the men’s teams championship at the New Zealand road running championships at Massey University.

More than 350 athletes from across the country entered the event on Sunday, with grades ranging from under 14 years to two competitors in the 80-84 year category.

It was a successful competition for Manawatū-Whanganui athletes, with 18 medals won: five golds, eight silver and five bronze medals.

The run course was a 2km loop of thering road, a course that had to be measured exacting to achieve World Athletics certification.

The first kilometre included a sweeping downhill , followed by a 300-metre hill section, with 14 metres of elevation gain, then flat to the end.

The senior men’s race was a thriller and the Manawatū-Whanganui team of Andre Le Pine-Day, Isaac Murphy, George Varney and Samuel Parry (all Feilding Moa) took what was thought to be the first senior men’s team title for Manawatū-Whanganui.

In the race, a group of four, Daniel Balchin (Canterbury), Ronan Lee (Auckland), Nathan Tse (Wellington) and Le Pine-Day came through the first of the five 2km laps in 5 minutes 53 seconds.

Four became two, with Lee leading Balchin into the final lap.

The hill climb proved decisive, with Lee fighting to the front, but it took too much out of him, as Balchin recovered better on the flat to stretch away to a 13-second gap, crossing the line in 30min 27sec.

Tse was third in 30min 51sec, with Le Pine-Day next in 31min 24sec, leading in a quartet of Manawatū-Whanganui runners, which was enough to win the team title.

The first medal of the day, a silver, went to Ari Bennett (Ashhurst Athletics) in the under-18 5km walk in 27 minutes 35 seconds.

Lucas Martin (Athletics Whanganui) took silver in the under-20 10km walk, as did Arnika Nelson (Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club) in the senior women’s 20km walk.

Martin and Nelson achieved the qualifying standard for the 2024 world athletics walk championship in Turkey in April.

.

In the under-16s 4km race, Palmerston North’s Justin Cunningham fought out a thrilling sprint finish with Alex McBeth of Wellington Harriers.

Both earned gold medals due to MacBeth’s Canadian citizen status. Cunningham’s time was a personal best of 12mi 44seco.

The masters women 35 plus competed over 5km. Sally Gibbs (Whanganui Harriers) was second overall to Mel Brandon (Wellington), who was in the women’s 40-44 grade.

Gibbs comfortably won the women’s 60-64 category.

Amanda Wallis (Feilding Moa) won the W35-39, with silver medals to Wendy Cottrell-Teahan (W50-54) and Jo Speary (Moa) in the W65-69.

Bronze medals went to Bex Sharratt (Whanganui) W40-44) and Rosie McIntyre (Moa) W45-49.

The women’s 35+ team (Sharratt, Wallis, Anita Chann, Dorota Starzak) took the gold medal, while the W50+ team of Gibbs, Cottrell-Teahan, Claire Scott and Dale McMillan earned silver.

The masters men 10km was dominated by a trio of men’s 45-49 runners, with Nick Moore of Owairaka winning the in 32min 40sec.

The best of the local contingent was James Conwell (Palmerston North), who was fourth in the M40-44 in 35min 32sec, while David Lovelock, also of Palmerston North, won bronze in the M35-39 grade with a time of 36min 34sec.

The men’s 35 plus team matched the masters women with a win. In the team was Lovelock, Conwell, AJ Cornwall (Moa) and Brendan Sharratt (Whanganui).

The men’s 50 plus team of Matt Cherri, Rob Dabb, Andrew McLean and Roy Haines (all Feilding Moa) took bronze.

The under-20 men competed over four laps (8km). With one lap to go Pai Wynyard (Canterbury) and Nelson Doolan (Palmerston North) were shoulder to shoulder.

Wynyard pulled away after the final hill with 700 metres to go to win in 25min 19sec from Doolan in 25min 30sec.