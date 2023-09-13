'Real and relatable': FM host Mike West to exit breakfast radio after 34 years

Mike West is to farewell his breakfast radio show and the early wake-ups that came with it. (File image)

For many radio listeners in Manawatū his voice is as much a morning companion as the sun rising over the Ruahines, but Mike West says it’s time for a sleep-in.

The More FM radio personality will exit the air waves in December after 34 years hosting a breakfast show which started out on 2XSFM in 1989.

West, 62, said thoughts of retirement crept in earlier this year. His contract with MediaWorks was coming to an end, and the advice from wife Amanda and his children was he needed to slow down and take care of himself.

“So I started thinking about it more from that point onwards and decided, nah, I don’t really want to do another year.”

West said he had averaged only about four to four-and-a-half hours sleep a night throughout his career, which he accepted wasn’t a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s pretty crazy with me. I’ve been getting up at 4am and I’m at work at 4.30am, but I wake up at 2am, and I go to bed at 9.30pm, 10pm ... and I don’t like to sleep during the day because it’s harder to sleep at night.

“So I’ve gone a long time on just a few hours sleep, and I realise that’s really unhealthy and a bad thing to do.”

Supplied Mike West and Dom Harvey, in the Mike & Baldrick days, donning sumo suits for a radio promotion in the 1990s.

Getting his body clock reset and sleeping seven hours a night would be a first priority in a “semi-retirement” that likely involve plenty of golf.

West said it had been a “really good, fun career” forged from a love of music and tied tightly to his deep affection for his home city of Palmerston North.

He fondly recalled recording songs off the radio as a child onto a reel-to-reel tape recorder, then using another cassette player and a microphone to record them back with his own announcing in between the tracks.

When he was 17 he got a job at Radio Windy in Wellington, manning the midnight until dawn shift. He worked it for 15 months before a better timeslot opened up for him.

Asked how he would react now to hearing recordings of his early DJ work, West said he would “cringe”.

“Back in the original days we were encouraged to talk really fast, be really uptempo and really bright. The phrase was tight, bright and real, and that was drummed into me when I was a really young broadcaster.

“Whereas now, it’s all about being real and relatable, and being yourself.”

Grant Matthew/Stuff Mike West, left, sinking into the 2014 Heartstopper Challenge with Miss Manawatū Louise Nelson and Jets Player Alonzo Burton.

When West was introduced to Manawatū in the mornings he was briefly paired with Kiwi actor Lisa Chappell, of McLeod’s Daughters fame, who was in Palmerston North for three months while performing at Centrepoint Theatre.

Supplied Old pics of FM breakfast host Mike West in promotional mode.

Then came a decade-long partnership with Dom Harvey, and the duo, known as Mike & Baldrick, swiftly became the top rating radio show in Manawatū throughout the 1990s.

FM radio came through many phases of trends and fads, zany promotions and comedy sound effects in those early days, and character voices and accents that West said would get hosts cancelled instantly if attempted today.

But the biggest cultural change had been the relationship between the song and the presenter. It used to be people had to turn on the radio if they wanted to hear your favourite song.

“Now you don’t need to do that. As a result a lot more emphasis has been placed on the presenters’ personality and the presenters have to be good to pull the people in.

“Mixed with the right music it works well.”

West said local radio was strong and MediaWorks put an emphasis on local content. He was confident that would continue as long as ratings reflected that was what regional listeners wanted.

Georgia Forrester/Stuff West and co-host Gareth Pringle join Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith putting a time capsule into the ground at Te Marae o Hine / The Square in 2015.

He had many fantastic memories and highlights from the past three decades but was hesitant to single any out, preferring instead to emphasise the importance and passion of Gareth Pringle, his co-host of almost 21 years.

West said he would have retired earlier if it wasn’t for their simpatico relationship.

“It’s kind of hard to explain, but we’re super in tune with each other and that’s made life quite easy when it comes to preparing the show and executing the show.

“He has probably kept me in the job a few years longer, just because I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

West said he was bound to still hear all the office gossip, with both his sons, Jason and Sam, working for MediaWorks.