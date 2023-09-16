Back Issues: Dogs of war and the firebrand veteran

A train pulled into Palmerston North in late January, 1940, carrying Māori Battalion soldiers for training at the Palmerston North Showgrounds.

Aboard was decorated World War I veteran Captain Harding Waipuke Leaf (Ngā Puhi), and other northern Māori he had recruited on the journey - 210 enlisted men were expected.

Due to the pulling power of Captain Leaf, many more arrived, alongside whānau and kamātua who had travelled in support.

Unexpected was Leaf’s companion, Tiger, which was actually a kuri – and not a small, medium or even large dog – Tiger was a great dane.

Keith Collinson, of the family who owned Collinson & Cunninghame's department store, was a sergeant based in the Records Department at the Showgrounds. He often chronicled life through a lens.

Collinson told these histories to his great-nephew, city councillor Mark Arnott, as a youngster on holiday visits.

His words on the Māori Battalion came flooding back when Arnott found images of Tiger. It’s due to his generosity that we share the story and images here.

Provided by whanau/Auckland War Memorial Musuem Captain Harding Waipuke Leaf (M.C.), in a portrait from World War II.

On the back of photographs of Tiger, Collinson wrote, “Mascot of the Māori Battalion”. This was Leaf’s intention in bringing Tiger, and he suggested to Lieutenant Colonel George Dittmer, commanding officer of the Māori Battalion, that Tiger accompany them overseas.

Animals have a long history in warfare, from elephants in ancient battles to desert camels, to “dogs of war” and horse-drawn chariots.

Anzac animals included horses, donkeys, mules, a camel, dogs, cats, birds, kangaroos, monkeys and a tortoise. Some were trained to serve, others brought comfort to soldiers as pets – all were mascots.

Then, as now, there were concerns around animal welfare and the ethics of bringing animals into human fighting zones.

Charities such as RSPCA and the Purple Cross Service raised money for handlers, veterinary care, medical and food supplies for animals during and after war.

Purple Poppy day on February 24 honours and commemorates the selflessness and bravery of animals who served during wartime, lest we forget.

Arnold family Keith, Mark and Marjorie Collinson, November 1980.

In the First World War, two Anzac animals had a local connection.

Caesar, the Red Cross bulldog, was the official mascot of the A Company, 4th Battalion New Zealand Rifle Brigade. He trained with the company at Rangiotu, before embarking from Auckland.

Caesar silently located casualties on the battlefield, alerted his handler, rifleman Thomas Samuel Tooman, and led him to the wounded. He was killed by a sniper, late in 1917.

Patricia Stroud writes in her book, Caesar the Anzac Dog, “He had been shot in the chest and was lying beside a dead New Zealand soldier, whose hand was on Caesar’s head, as if he had been patting him”.

Much has been written on the incredible Anzac horse Bess. The young Rangitīkei farm horse, turned war horse, was allocated to Colonel Charles Guy Powles of the Wellington Mounted Rifles Regiment. She found herself on the frontlines amid heavy and ferocious action.

Bess required surgery in 1918 to remove shrapnel from her hindquarters. Of 10,117 New Zealand horses that went to war, only four returned home and Bess was one of them. She was awarded a Blue Cross Medal for bravery, posthumously.

Every year on Anzac Day there is a gathering at Bess’ private grave in Bulls. To discover the fate of the horses left behind, read, The Lost War Horses of Cairo: The Passion of Dorothy Brooke, by Grant Hayter-Menzies.

Keith Collinson/Te Manawa Museums Trust Playing host to history. Battalion soldiers hosted by Keith and Marjorie Collinson.

Meanwhile, Palmerstonians opened their hearts and homes to the young men of the Māori Battalion.

Collinson is likely to have taken the photo of Battalion soldiers hosted by himself and wife Marjorie. Leaf is seated on the couch, between two women. Julian Waretini and Henare Toka are also guests.

This connection was to play a part later in the story of Tiger.

Leaf was a strong man in body and spirit. True to his name, Waipuke, he was a force of nature. Disputes and challenges were often settled in the boxing ring, and he was rugby mad.

Leaf did not respond well to authority, doing as he pleased, including taking unsanctioned leaves of absence.

As he was a distinguished soldier, having been awarded the Military Cross (MC) in the First World War, and of such mana, a certain amount of latitude was allowed.

Keith Collinson/ManawatÅ« Heritage Māori Battalion Parade at the Palmerston North Showgrounds, 1940.

Between the wars he held various roles including the inspector of health, of the Native Department.

Leaf was 49 years old when he enlisted for World War II. With the age of conscription being from 19 to 45 years of age, there was talk of sending him home after officers’ pre-training at Trentham. However, military hierarchy was advised by Lieutenant Colonel Humphrey Goring Dyer, that if Leaf went, the enlisted Ngā Puhi would follow. Leaf stayed.

Lieutenant Colonel George Dittmer had a dilemma, it seemed everyone approved the inclusion of Tiger in A Company – except him.

Dyer in his book, Ma te Reinga: The Way of the Māori Soldier, wrote, “He was faced with two problems. One was feeding such a beast on the meat ration overseas; but, of course, such things have been managed. The second seemed to him insurmountable. Harding alone was difficult enough to control. Like a volcano, he carried an atmosphere of unrest, of upheaval, of a feeling that something even worse might happen at any moment. Even so Harding was possible. But Harding plus Tiger was quite impossible.”

In May, after a final Battalion parade along Cuba St and through Te Marae o Hine / The Square, Leaf boarded a train to Wellington with his men.

Keith Collinson/ManawatÅ« Heritage Soldiers parade at the showgrounds.

There, they embarked aboard the vessel, Aquitania, to England. The lieutenant colonel had made his decision. Tiger stayed.

Tiger boarded briefly with the Collinsons before being placed on a train, back up north, to Hokianga.

Sadly, there would be no reunion. Leaf died in Crete in 1941.

To learn more of his story, visit Ka mate ā Ururoa – The Shark of War, a documentary streaming on Whakaata Māori.

Additional contributions by Palmerston North city councillor and historian Mark Arnott, and Kaupapa Māori Librarian Huatahi Nuku.

Tracey Armstrong is the team leader heritage at Palmerston North City Library.