Seven-year-old's sick day heroics praised by emergency staff

Max Ingram, 7, from Lytton Street School, is pretty chuffed with his award for calmly and clearly helping emergency workers reach his dad after he suddenly began experiencing intense pain at home.

A sick day home from school turned out to be fortuitous for the family of a Feilding boy who was close at hand when his father was struck with agonising pain.

Max Ingram, 7, has been praised for his calm and clear communication assisting emergency staff after his father Ricky, 34, began experiencing overwhelming discomfort.

“Dad was out there with me on the couch. Suddenly he was feeling really, really bad,“ Max said.

“So he called 1-1-1, but it hurt to speak, so I had to talk on the phone.”

The articulate Lytton Street School pupil said he was able to recall the skills he had learnt from a St John course at school only a matter of weeks earlier to relay observations of his dad’s condition and clearly confirm their home address.

Max said he stressed to them that they lived on Fraser Drive, and not Fraser Rd. Both were in Feilding, and he wanted to avoid any confusion.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance got to them in about 30 minutes and rushed them to Palmerston North Hospital, where Ricky was treated for gallstone pancreatitis.

Max’s mum Rebecca Ingram, who worked at the hospital in administration, was soon by her husband’s side.

She was super proud of her son’s actions and didn’t want to contemplate how much longer Ricky might have been in distress had Max not been home from school and able to take over the emergency call.

Ricky, was conscious throughout the ordeal, experiencing radiating pain any time he moved, and unable to catch his breath.

“He had been having indigestion type pain, which we now realise is a symptom of gallstones,” Rebecca said.

A gallstone had got stuck in the pancreatic duct, causing enzymes from the pancreas to build up and necrotise his pancreas.

Max, who also recently starred as the narrator in the school production, received stickers and icecream from St John on the day of the emergency, and was later presented with a bravery award at a special school assembly.

However, it was clear what the ultimate reward was going to be – getting Dad back home.

Three months on from the incident Ricky Ingram, who works for the Royal New Zealand Air Force, is still recovering in Christchurch Hospital where he is being monitored due to the risk of infection.

Rebecca said they weren’t sure how long it would be before he could return to Manawatū, but the family were making regular trips south to see him.

Max had completed the ASB St John in Schools programme in May.

Community educator Megan Lawton, who had taught the programme to nearly 3000 children in Manawatū, including those at Lytton Street School, said children responded particularly well to the “hands-on” nature of the course.

“The interactive aspect really helps children remember the skills they’ve been taught. They learn how to put a patient on their side, make a 111 call, and learn how to stay safe in an emergency.”

Max was the 55th young Kiwi to receive the ASB Super Saver Award.